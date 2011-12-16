(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings has placed Banco Guipuzcoano's (Guipuzcoano, 'BBB+'/RWN/'F2') mortgage covered bonds' 'AA' rating on Rating Watch Negative.

The rating action follows the placement of Banco Guipuzcoano's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch Negative (see 'Fitch Places Banco Sabadell on RWN; Banco CAM Maintained on RWP' published on 14 December 2011 on www.fitchratings.com).

The D-Factor for this programme stands at 41.9%, allowing the probability of default rating of the covered bonds to be 'A+', while the bonds are rated 'AA' after giving credit to recoveries from the defaulted covered bonds, subject to the over-collateralisation being sufficient to sustain this stress scenario.

All else being equal, a one-notch downgrade of Banco Guipuzcoano's IDR would lead to an equivalent one-notch downgrade of its mortgage covered bonds.