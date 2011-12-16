(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed DNB Bank's (DNB; formerly known as DnB NOR BANK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', and affirmed the Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable. The agency has also affirmed DNB Boligkreditt, the bank's covered bond vehicle, Long-term IDR at 'A+' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The affirmation reflects DNB's strong domestic franchise in a solid Norwegian economy, resilient profitability and acceptable, but not strong, capital ratios. They also factor in its exposure to commercial real estate, shipping and the Baltics, as well as its reliance on wholesale funding.

Wholesale funding remains important for DNB to maintain growth. Like most Nordic peers, DNB is reliant on wholesale funding and continues to access domestic and international funding markets through issues of covered bonds and senior unsecured debt, although funding costs have increased. While the long-term profile of the wholesale funding mitigates its risk to some extent and Fitch expects DNB to maintain satisfactory access to debt capital markets, this funding structure does require open and efficient wholesale markets to sustain growth at manageable costs.

DNB's asset quality is generally solid, in particular its domestic retail lending. Its Baltic exposures, and to a lesser degree commercial real estate and shipping, have been the key drivers for the increased non performing loans - and Fitch expects these areas to represent the most significant downside risks for the bank. As one of the leading global lenders to shipping, DNB will invariably be affected by the cyclicality in the sector, although its long standing relationship with most of its customers and experience in the sector is likely to mitigate this.

DNB's capitalisation is acceptable although it lags some of the best capitalised Nordic banks. Its Fitch core capital and regulatory core Tier 1 capital ratios were 9.2% and 8.4%, respectively at end-September 2011, excluding Basel II transitional rules. Capital needs arising from the European Banking Authority stress test will be easily met, in Fitch's opinion.

DNB's retail and Nordic large corporates banking businesses performed well in 9M11, and Fitch expects its profitability to remain resilient in 2012. Increased loan and deposit volumes offset margin pressures in the retail segment and helped drive improved net interest income. Fitch expects loan impairment charges (LICs) to stabilise in 2012 and to remain manageable for the bank. Higher LICs in Latvia in Q311 led to flat LICs in the period compared to 2010.

DNB Boligkreditt's ratings are aligned to its parent, DNB, as a result of its close integration in the group. Accordingly, the entity has not been assigned a Viability Rating.

This rating action has no impact on the ratings of the covered bonds issued by DNB Boligkreditt.

The rating actions are as follows:

DNB

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'

Individual Rating: affirmed at 'B'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'

DNB Boligkreditt

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'