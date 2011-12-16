(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the performance of the Japanese "mega" banking groups for 2012 is expected to be stable, despite rising global economic uncertainty. This is based on the agency's view that the mega banks' robust liquidity position and solid asset quality will remain unchanged and underpin the stability of their financial profiles.

Nevertheless as the mega banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) are underpinned by Fitch's expectation of state support, negative rating action on the IDRs is possible should there be any perceived material weakening in the ability and/or willingness of Japan's sovereign to provide support.

Although the mega banks' pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) may further decline due to persistently weak domestic loan demand and the absence of bond investment gains posted in 2011, it should be sufficient to cover any expected losses including loan-loss charges, stock investment losses, and initial cost related to the introduction of a lower corporate tax rate from December 2011. With expected further internal capital generation and limited growth in risk-weighted assets, the mega banks' core capital ratios (as defined by Fitch) should see gradual growth.

The Japanese mega banking groups are Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ('A'/Stable), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ('A'/Stable) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (whose main subsidiary, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, is rated 'A'/Stable).

