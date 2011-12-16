(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's IL&FS Financial Services Ltd. (I-Fin) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch AAA(ind)' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also assigned a 'Fitch AAA(ind)' rating to I-Fin's INR2bn lower Tier 2 subordinated debt. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

I-Fin's National Long-Term rating is equalised with that of its parent - Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited (IL&FS; 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable) - to reflect the 100% ownership and strong operational and management linkages between the two entities. I-Fin was a division of IL&FS till 2007, and its treasury and risk management remain centralised at IL&FS. I-Fin's board comprises senior officials from IL&FS, which review all its funding decisions; the audit committee of IL&FS's board also regularly reviews I-Fin's financial statements.

I-Fin's importance to its parent is evident on several fronts. Its debt syndication desk provides critical support to IL&FS's project development business, a role that will grow with IL&FS's expansion in promoting large projects in power and ports in India. In FY11 (year-end: March 2011), I-Fin was IL&FS's most profitable subsidiary and accounted for 60% of the group company's dividends. Fitch, therefore, expects IL&FS to continue holding its 100% shareholding in I-Fin, and to ensure the latter remains in sound financial condition through timely support.

Any dilution in the ownership, together with a re-evaluation of I-Fin's strategic importance to IL&FS, may lead to the de-linking of the Long-Term ratings of both companies.

I-Fin's INR50bn loan portfolio at end-March 2011 comprised of project finance loans and loans against shares to business groups in India. Growing fee income compensated for falling net interest margins in FY11 (4.7%; FY10: 7.5%) and helped maintain strong pre-provision operating profits at over 8% of earning assets. Stressed assets were well-covered by contingency reserves of 2.7% of earning assets at end-March 2011; this, together with core Tier 1 capital ratio of around 20% at end-March 2011, boost the company's refinancing prospects with commercial banks, which are its primary funding sources.

I-Fin's lower tier 2 subordinated bonds have been rated at the same level as its National Long-Term rating based on Fitch's "Criteria for Indian National Ratings of Bank Hybrids and Subordinated Debt", dated 18 January 2010

Rating actions on I-Fin:

- National Long-Term rating assigned at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR2bn lower Tier 2 subordinated debt assigned at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'

Outstanding ratings of I-Fin:

- National Short-Term rating: 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR7bn short-term debt: 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR2bn long-term debt: 'Fitch AAA(ind)'