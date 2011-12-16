(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings said it expects Hong Kong's commercial property sector to be stable in 2012 in a just published report. Within the commercial property space, the agency sees the retail sector staying resilient, while weak spot rental rates would be mitigated by positive rental reversion in the office sector.

Both retail and office rental rates escalated to record highs in 2011, driven by favourable market fundamentals including strong retail sales and limited new supply in prime areas. For 2012, positive growth is expected in spot retail rental rates - underpinned by retail sales particularly from the tourism sector; tight supply in prime areas; and activity in outlet expansion among local and foreign retailers. Spot office rentals should contract, however, as demand will be dampened by corporate downsizing and as businesses hold back expansion amid a weaker operating environment.

Fitch Ratings expects its rated Hong Kong property firms to maintain a steady credit profile in 2012, supported by strong leverage and a healthy liquidity profile. As lease tenure is typically three years, cashflow among these property companies will be protected by rental rates locked in at an earlier point. An expected upward revision in rental rates would also continue to support the rental income stream for leases expiring in 2012. While the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis has tightened the access to funding, the agency views refinancing risks among rated property companies to be low, albeit at a higher cost.

In light of Hong Kong's close links with the Chinese economy, a sharp or prolonged slowdown in China would have an adverse impact on Hong Kong's commercial property market; significantly dampen investment spending; and prolong the recovery of the office sector. In addition, with around 35% of Hong Kong's total retail sales contributed mainly by mainland Chinese visitors, a sharp cutback in spending would weaken tourism activities - which would in turn have a negative impact on retail properties.

