Rationale
The ratings on Norway-based non-life insurer Gjensidige reflect Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's very strong capitalization,
strong, if declining, position in the Norwegian non-life market, and strong
and stable operating performance. These positive factors are partially offset
by Gjensidige's concentration in the relatively small and competitive
Norwegian non-life market. Additionally, Gjensidige's significant corporate
activity in recent years presents uncertainty surrounding its prospective
capital position and financial profile along with the potential for management
stretch.
Gjensidige has very strong capitalization. Extremely strong risk-based capital
adequacy, an absence of financial leverage, adequate reserving, and adequate
reinsurance protection combine to make capital strength a key rating factor.
Acquisitions to date have impaired capital strength only slightly. That said,
we still have uncertainty as to whether a significant proportion of the
capital held above the current rating level could be used to make a
significant acquisition in the medium term. In the absence of a major
corporate action, we expect capital adequacy to remain a key rating strength,
with capital adequacy (as measured by Standard & Poor's risk-based model) in
the extremely strong range.
Gjensidige has a strong competitive position, with an approximate 26% share of
the Norwegian non-life market in 2011. The company's market share in its home
market has, however, been slowly declining. In recent years, Gjensidige has
purposefully developed a broader range of domestic financial services and has
expanded into the non-life market in Denmark, the Baltics, and Sweden. The
company has made seven relatively modest acquisitions since 2005. We believe
that Gjensidige will maintain a leading position in the Norwegian non-life
market, despite pricing pressures. We expect that the investments in banking,
life and pension activities, along with the foreign insurance operations to
continue to progress in their operating performance and for Gjensidige to
start benefitting from the cross-selling opportunities created by these
products.
Gjensidige's recent technical results have been strong and stable, averaging a
94.5% combined ratio (CR) over the last five years. We anticipate continued
focus on pricing discipline and cost containment to achieve underwriting
profitability targets. Standard & Poor's base-case expectation is that
Gjensidige will again deliver a headline CR of 93% or below for 2012 following
impressive first-quarter results in 2012. In the current low interest rate
environment we expect investment income to become less of an income generator
and Gjensidige to become more reliant on its technical profitability. As
Gjensidige's investment portfolio is relatively low risk (outside of certain
strategic stakes), we do not expect significant volatility in its investment
result.
In December 2010, the company was floated on the Norwegian Stock Market (the
Oslo Bors). While financial flexibility is enhanced by the listing, we also
believe that it will facilitate Gjensidige's capacity to merge with other
entities through a share-for-share exchange, and accordingly, assist a more
aggressive acquisitive strategy.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects the essential stability of the company, its
position within the Norwegian non-life market, and the substantial insulation
provided by its capital buffer.
Standard & Poor's may consider a positive rating action if Gjensidige's
competitive position materially diversifies, or if the strategic uncertainty
dissipates. Overseas operations will also need to be successfully integrated
and consistently produce results more in line with those of the Norwegian
private and commercial lines.
Negative rating actions could occur if Gjensidige's corporate activity were to
have a negative impact on its operating performance, competitive position, or
capitalization.
