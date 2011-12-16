(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings says the outlook for global tobacco companies in 2012 is stable, based on evidence of good pricing power, scope for further cost rationalisation and manageable levels of dividend payments and share repurchases.

Despite the expectation of continuing regulatory pressure, elevated packaging and distribution costs and, for the international market (excluding the US and China) an overall low single digit decline of cigarette volumes sold, Fitch believes that global tobacco companies should maintain low single-digit organic revenue growth and at least mid-single profit growth in 2012.

The concentrated structure of national tobacco markets, combined with low price elasticity by consumers and most governments' preference to avoid abrupt excise duty increases supports the pricing power of industry players.

In November 2011, the Australian government approved a plan to ban brand graphics on tobacco packaging from the end of 2012. Industry players Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI; 'A'/Stable), British American Tobacco plc (BAT; 'BBB+'/Stable) and Imperial Tobacco Group plc ('BBB-'/Positive) have initiated legal actions against the government. The outcome of these actions will likely influence the replication of this legislation by other governments. Fitch views the road to introducing the regulation as difficult, potentially costly in terms of compensating tobacco companies, and likely limited to a few instances.

Tobacco companies maintain some of the highest dividend payouts across the corporate universe. Among international companies, this ranges between the 50% of Imperial Tobacco and the 65% of PMI and BAT but remains lower than the 80% that US peers Reynolds American Inc ('BBB-'/Positive) and Altria Inc. ('BBB+'/Stable) target.

With a lower payout of 40% to 50%, Japan Tobacco Inc (JT; 'A+'/Stable) remains the exception but could shift in 2012 to more generous shareholder remuneration policies by initiating a share repurchase programme, particularly if the Japanese government decided to reduce its ownership in the company.

With credit protection measures expected to be comfortable at year-end 2011 for PMI, BAT, Imperial and JT's ratings and 2012 post dividend free cash flow (FCF) projected to remain abundant, companies that have a share buyback programme in place are likely to maintain or increase this type of spending. However, Fitch expects companies to cap any step up in share buyback spending at a level that allows them to maintain headroom within their current rating levels.

Fitch views large acquisitions as the only event likely to drive tobacco companies to downsize their share repurchase spending. However, while the four leading global players PMI, BAT, Imperial and JT have the ambition to act as industry consolidators, larger acquisition opportunities remain rare and are treated by Fitch as event risk.

As the debate over the banning of menthol cigarettes in the US is unlikely to be resolved in 2012, the destiny of Lorillard (market EV as of mid December 2011: close to USD16bn) - one of the largest acquisition targets still available for Imperial Tobacco or Japan Tobacco - will probably still be unclear in the year and therefore any buyer is unlikely to make a move.

During 2012, Fitch could upgrade Imperial Tobacco (the only global issuer in the sector with a Positive Outlook) to 'BBB' if the company pursues a financial policy consistent with maintaining net lease adjusted leverage comfortably under 3.0x. Conversely, the agency could change the Outlook to Stable if there was a further increase in shareholder distributions or M&A activity substantially higher than annual FCF and leading to a sharp increase in leverage.