BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical's unit to build hospital, investment at about 550 mln yuan
* Says unit signs framework agreement to build hospital with investment of about 550 million yuan ($79.97 million)
July 16 Gemdale Corporation
* Moody's assigns first-time Ba1 rating to Gemdale; outlook stable
* Says unit signs framework agreement to build hospital with investment of about 550 million yuan ($79.97 million)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ogden Discount Rate Cut Would Push up UK Non-Life Insurance Claims Costs https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894215 LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that a likely reduction in the UK's Ogden discount rate in February 2017 would result in higher costs for claims settled as a lump sum. This could be significant as many payouts are intended to cover decades of costs, so smal
* FY rental revenue 15.2 million euros ($16.17 million) versus 21.8 million euros year ago