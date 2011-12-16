(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings has placed Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen Europa SA's and
Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen na Zycie Europa SA's 'BB' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings and
'BBB(POL)' National IFS ratings on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The two companies form the
Poland-based Europa Group (EUROPA).
The RWP reflects the expectation that the planned takeover of EUROPA by Talanx
International AG (Talanx) and Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company (Meiji) (IFS:
'A'/Stable) will improve the group's financial flexibility. The proposed
transaction, announced on 14 December 2011, would result in Talanx owning a 50%
stake (plus 1 share), Meiji owning up to 33.5% (as a result of the public
tender) and Getin Holding SA Group retaining 16.5% for up to 10 years.
The current rating reflects the fact EUROPA is 66.5% owned by Getin Holding SA
Group, which includes Getin Noble Bank (GNB: 'BB'/Stable). EUROPA's rating is
currently strongly linked to GNB's as over 50% of EUROPA's total invested assets
are held in GNB and EUROPA heavily relies on GNB for the distribution of its
products.
Fitch expects to resolve the rating watch once the takeover has been
successfully completed and the strategic importance of EUROPA to the new owners
has become clear.