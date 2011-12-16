(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Suisse AG's (CS; 'A'/Stable/'F1') outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. This affirmation follows the downgrade of CS's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A'/'F1' from 'AA-'/'F1+' (see 'Fitch Downgrades Credit Suisse to 'A'; Stable Outlook' dated 14 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).

Combined with an unchanged Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 24.4%, CS's new IDR now limits the mortgage covered bonds rating on a probability of default (PD) basis to 'AA+' instead of 'AAA' previously. However, an uplift up to 'AAA' remains achievable when factoring in recoveries given default. Given that there have been no changes to the cover pool, the covered bonds and the assets and liabilities matching, the asset percentage (AP) supporting the previously applicable 'AAA' rating on a PD basis (85%) is equally sufficient to ensure timely payment on the covered bonds in a 'AA+' scenario, and to provide outstanding recoveries on covered bonds assumed to be in default in a 'AAA' scenario. The highest nominal AP observed in the past 12 months is 59%, which is safely below the AP supporting the rating.

The issuer is expected to set-up, within two weeks of its downgrade below 'F1+', a liquidity reserve fund matching interest payments owed on the covered bonds for the next three months on a rolling basis. Also, the documentation contains a pre-maturity test according to which the issuer, if rated less than 'F1+', will pre-fund the principal amounts becoming due on the covered bonds over the next nine months. However, no covered bond will come due until the end of 2015. Fitch expects CS to comply with these contractual obligations.