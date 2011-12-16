(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norwegian life insurer Kommunal Landspensjonkasse's (KLP) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' and Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', both with Stable Outlook.

The affirmation reflects the group's ownership structure and degree of systemic importance in the Norwegian life market, as well as its market leading position and strong capital adequacy. KLP is a mutual organisation whose policyholders and clients are the municipalities and counties in Norway. These entities cannot default on their obligations and they have the statutory obligation to support KLP if necessary. Approximately 12% of the Norwegian population has a pension scheme with KLP, making Fitch believe that KLP would receive public funding if necessary.

KLP's capital adequacy was strong at end-September 2011, with the regulatory solvency margin ratio standing at 227% (YE10: 231%). Supplementary reserves (a voluntary form of extra reserving buffer) totalled over NOK10bn, equivalent to cover for at least 1.6 years of minimum guarantees. Fitch also views KLP's track record of profitability as supportive of the rating, with the group generating net profit in all of the last five years. Fitch expects KLP to remain profitable although earnings are likely to be depressed in an environment of prolonged low interest rates.

The Insurance Act introduced in 2008 continues to be a positive rating factor, reducing interest rate risk borne by life insurance companies as it requires insurers to price interest rate guarantees for defined benefit occupational pension products on an annual basis. Still, in Fitch's view, a prolonged period of low interest rates, which have been falling since Q111, is the key threat to KLP's ability to service its guarantees.

Leverage has fallen significantly in recent years and the Fitch calculated Total Financing and Commitment (TFC) for the group has fallen since 2009 to reach 0.7x at end-September 2011. This was driven by the replacement of the NOK34bn loan from Eksportfinans to acquire Kommunekreditt by the issuance of covered bonds. The covered bonds are backed by the group's lending portfolio and, in Fitch's view, do not present a significant leverage and liquidity risk.

Offsetting rating factors include KLP's limited geographical diversification, increased competition in the Norwegian municipalities market and significant exposure to equities and property in the common portfolio (14.3% and 12% respectively at end-September 2011), as well as the potential need to support KLP's banking or non-life operations.

Developments that could lead to an upgrade include the successful growth and diversification of the business outside of Norway and the greatly enhanced profitability of KLP's non-life operations. A stronger risk-based capital adequacy and higher interest rates would be viewed positively.

If KLP were to lose support from municipalities it is likely the rating would be downgraded. In addition a depletion of capital strength would cause negative rating pressure. This could arise from a prolonged period of low interest rates or a failure to contain market risks associated with weak investment returns, as well as the potential need to support KLP's banking or non-life operations.

KLP is one of Norway's largest life insurance companies with total assets of NOK285bn at end-September 2011. The company provides pension, financing and insurance services to the local government sector and state health enterprises as well as to businesses in the public and private sectors. KLP is 60%-owned by Norwegian municipalities and counties, 30% by the Norwegian government via state health enterprises, and 10% by public sector enterprises. It reported a 9M11 net profit of NOK523m (full year 2010: NOK412m).