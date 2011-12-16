(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that top tier European automotive suppliers are
well funded going into 2012 and intend to focus a considerable amount of their liquidity on
expanding production facilities in the emerging markets (EM)during 2012-2013. A sharp and
sustained cooling of demand for new cars in EMs would consequently have a material negative
impact on automotive suppliers. However, a potential recession in Europe should be more
manageable for large and diversified suppliers, unlike lower tier, niche players.
Fitch has a stable outlook for European automotive supply sector.
The full report gives special attention to growth drivers and stabilising factors in the
automotive supply industry. In particular, it focuses on capex plans in EMs and the importance
of diversification into the aftermarket business.
Issuers reviewed in this report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Compagnie Generale des
Etablissements Michelin S.A., Continental AG, GKN Holdings Plc.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: European Automotive Suppliers
