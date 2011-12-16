BRIEF-GAIN CAPITAL SAYS JAN OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF $9.5 BLN
* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - JAN OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF $9.5 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11.0% FROM DECEMBER 2016
Dec 16 Consum.it Securitisation S.r.l.
* Moody's : No rating impact on outstanding rated notes issued by Consum.it Securitisation S.r.l.
* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - JAN OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF $9.5 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11.0% FROM DECEMBER 2016
* If everything goes according to plan will be able to ask shareholders to approve capital increase at AGM on April 7 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Polar Asset Management Partners Inc reports a 7 percent passive stake in Avista Healthcare Public Acquisition Corp as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kcKBdY] Further company coverage: