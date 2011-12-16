(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Poland-based Europejski Fundusz Leasingowy S.A.'s (EFL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A+' and National Long-term rating to 'AA+'(pol) from 'AAA'(pol). Simultaneously, the ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and assigned a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The rating actions follow the downgrade of EFL's parent, Credit Agricole S.A.'s (CASA) Long-term IDR to 'A+'/Stable from 'AA-'/RWN (see 'Fitch Downgrades Credit Agricole to 'A+'; Outlook Stable' dated 14 December 2011 on www.fitchratings.com.)

EFL's ratings continue to be based on Fitch's view that support for EFL would be provided by CASA, if needed. At end-May 2011 around 30% of total funding for EFL came directly from CASA. The parent has also provided guarantees for funding received by EFL from international financial institutions.

The downgrades have only considered the parts of the criteria that deal with support.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR downgraded from 'A+' to 'A'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

National Long-term rating downgraded to 'AA+'(pol) from 'AAA'(pol); Outlook Stable

National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+'(pol)