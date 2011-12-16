(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Poland-based Europejski Fundusz Leasingowy S.A.'s
(EFL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A+' and National Long-term rating to
'AA+'(pol) from 'AAA'(pol). Simultaneously, the ratings have been removed from Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) and assigned a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this release.
The rating actions follow the downgrade of EFL's parent, Credit Agricole S.A.'s
(CASA) Long-term IDR to 'A+'/Stable from 'AA-'/RWN (see 'Fitch Downgrades Credit
Agricole to 'A+'; Outlook Stable' dated 14 December 2011 on
www.fitchratings.com.)
EFL's ratings continue to be based on Fitch's view that support for EFL would be
provided by CASA, if needed. At end-May 2011 around 30% of total funding for
EFL came directly from CASA. The parent has also provided guarantees for funding
received by EFL from international financial institutions.
The downgrades have only considered the parts of the criteria that deal with
support.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR downgraded from 'A+' to 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
National Long-term rating downgraded to 'AA+'(pol) from 'AAA'(pol); Outlook
Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+'(pol)