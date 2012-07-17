(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 17 - The Bank of England's "funding for lending" scheme (FLS)
is expected to be tapped more extensively than the government's previous attempt
to boost lending via its Government Guaranteed SME scheme. The FLS is simpler,
and contains strong incentives. It does not, however, address any capital
constraints and the low demand for credit.
The FLS is designed to boost lending to households and businesses, and will open
on August 1 for 18 months. Banks and building societies will be able to borrow
UK Treasury Bills from the Bank of England, against collateral, for a period of
up to four years. The fee the Bank of England charges will rise if a bank does
not maintain or increase its lending, thus providing a strong incentive for
lenders to access the scheme.
The scheme is likely to provide a boost to lenders' profitability because the
banks are not required to pass on all the benefit to borrowers, and also because
lenders are likely to release some of their excess (and expensive) liquidity.
We do not expect the tightening liquidity buffer to be a negative rating driver,
as banks and building societies have improved their funding structure since the
height of the 2008 financial crisis, reducing dependence on short-term wholesale
markets and boosting core retail funds. Furthermore, the Bank of England
recently introduced the Extended Collateral Term Repo facility to provide
contingency liquidity.
Many UK companies, particularly SMEs, are not expecting growth, and demand for
loans has remained subdued. July's Purchasing Managers Index for manufacturing
is 48.6, up from the three-year low in May, but still signalling falling demand.
Furthermore, the housing and mortgage market remains under pressure, with price
falls over the last several years reducing the number of transactions coming on
to the market.