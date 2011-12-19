(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'A+' issue rating to Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd.'s (BTMU; A+/Stable/A-1) shelf registration for senior unsecured bonds as well as its preliminary 'A' rating to the bank's shelf registration for dated subordinated bonds. Each shelf has a maximum aggregate offering amount of JPY2 trillion, and is effective for a two-year period from Dec. 27, 2011.

The ratings on BTMU reflect its sound financial profile on a consolidated basis, in addition to the consolidated financial profile and market position of its parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG; A/Stable/--), Japan's largest banking group. The ratings are attributed to BTMU's close business links with affiliated group companies and MUFG's control of the group's organizational structure and capital allocation.

MUFG is Japan's largest financial group, with consolidated net assets of JPY206 trillion at the end of fiscal 2010 (ended March. 31, 2011). The company boasts a strong business base in the domestic market, supported by the integrated financial services that it provides to individual and institutional investors, small and midsize enterprises, and large corporations. MUFG has strong business relationships with large corporations, mainly in the Mitsubishi group and overseas. Although the profitability of BTMU and MUFG falls below that of overseas major financial institutions, it is in line with the average among domestic major banks. Core profits at BTMU and MUFG are stable by international comparison, supported by good-quality assets. Capitalization at BTMU and MUFG are favorable in both qualitative and quantitative terms compared to domestic megabanks, and are adequate in comparison with similarly rated overseas financial institutions. BTMU and MUFG hold stable and ample liquidity, supported by their strong deposit base, which is diversified into small lots.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Banking Industry Country risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011.