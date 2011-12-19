(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'A+' issue rating
to Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd.'s (BTMU; A+/Stable/A-1) shelf registration for senior
unsecured bonds as well as its preliminary 'A' rating to the bank's shelf registration for dated
subordinated bonds. Each shelf has a maximum aggregate offering amount of JPY2 trillion, and is
effective for a two-year period from Dec. 27, 2011.
The ratings on BTMU reflect its sound financial profile on a consolidated basis, in addition
to the consolidated financial profile and market position of its parent, Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group Inc. (MUFG; A/Stable/--), Japan's largest banking group. The ratings
are attributed to BTMU's close business links with affiliated group companies and MUFG's control
of the group's organizational structure and capital allocation.
MUFG is Japan's largest financial group, with consolidated net assets of JPY206 trillion at
the end of fiscal 2010 (ended March. 31, 2011). The company boasts a strong business base in the
domestic market, supported by the integrated financial services that it provides to individual
and institutional investors, small and midsize enterprises, and large corporations. MUFG has
strong business relationships with large corporations, mainly in the Mitsubishi group and
overseas. Although the profitability of BTMU and MUFG falls below that of overseas major
financial institutions, it is in line with the average among domestic major banks. Core profits
at BTMU and MUFG are stable by international comparison, supported by good-quality assets.
Capitalization at BTMU and MUFG are favorable in both qualitative and quantitative terms
compared to domestic megabanks, and are adequate in comparison with similarly rated overseas
financial institutions. BTMU and MUFG hold stable and ample liquidity, supported by their strong
deposit base, which is diversified into small lots.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Banking Industry Country risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011.