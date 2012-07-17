(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Picard BondCo SA's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also upgraded Picard BondCo SA's senior notes' rating to 'B' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR5' from 'B-' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR6' while the Groupe SAS' senior secured bank debt rating has been affirmed at 'BB' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR2'.

The upgrade of the senior notes' rating follows the senior secured debt repayments completed in FY12. According to the payment waterfall, these repayments mechanically increase the senior notes recovery prospects, now in the 'RR5' range of 10%-31%. As most of the borrowing group's assets are located in France, the senior secured bank debt recovery rating is capped at 'RR2'.

The affirmation of the IDR is supported by Picard's strong business profile. The company has confirmed its leadership in the French frozen food market, with FY12 like-for-like sales growth of 3.3% in France in a context of rising competition and a depressed economic environment. The group's total revenue growth of 6% was supported by continued focus on commercial initiatives to foster traffic combined with network expansion.

Picard slightly increased its EBITDAR margin thanks to further improvement in product supply terms due to the higher volumes contracted.

Fitch views positively Picard's deleveraging process. Cash flow generation capacity together with asset sales proceeds allowed EUR17.8m of senior secured debt repayments, resulting in FFO adjusted leverage decreasing to 5.6x at FYE12 (FYE11: 6.7x). Fitch also factors in the company's comfortable liquidity cushion, reflected in approximately EUR150m cash on balance sheet and the availability of a EUR50m RCF (to decrease to EUR30m from September 2012).

Picard's IDR remains principally constrained by its still high leverage. However, Fitch believes that despite the expected slow-down in revenue growth and increasing pressure on operating margins due to a continuously difficult economic and competitive environment, Picard will continue to generate enough free cash flow to ensure adequate financial flexibility and allow a gradual reduction in leverage.

Fitch's analysis also entails the recurring - although still limited- cash outflow resulting from the Italian operations, which have not yet reached EBITDA break-even point. Furthermore Fitch does not expect the new investments started in Sweden and Belgium in FY12 to generate positive EBITDA and free cash flow for several years, although they could strengthen the company's business profile in the longer term provided Picard is successful at adapting its business model abroad.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include a sustained deleveraging through debt repayment to a FFO adjusted gross leverage falling permanently below 5.0x , FFO fixed charge cover ratio above 2.5x along with increase in like-for-like sales, EBITDA and cash generation.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include negative like-for-like sales growth and significant EBITDA margin erosion combined with FFO adjusted gross leverage remaining above 6.0x at FYE14.