(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Shri Bajrang Metallics & Power Ltd's (SBMPL) National Long-Term rating of the 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The rating has been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of SBMPL.

Fitch migrated SBMPL to the non-monitored category on 6 January 2012 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn SBMPL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR489.9m long-term debt programme: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR900m fund-based limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR95m non-fund-based limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch A2+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn