(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 - Markets will continue to focus on banks this week as the second-quarter earnings season ramps up, according to Fitch Solutions.

CDS spreads on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (reporting today) are 3% tighter on the quarter and 17% on the month, moving in-line with U.S. financials overall. Credit protection on Goldman Sachs continues to price at below investment grade levels while CDS liquidity remains in the first regional percentile, pointing to continued market uncertainty over future credit risk pricing.

Despite 15% tightening over the past month, CDS on Morgan Stanley (reporting on Thursday) continue to price at the widest levels compared to its peers, in line with 'BB-' levels. CDS liquidity for Morgan Stanley remains very high, in the first regional percentile.

Elsewhere, CDS on Safeway Inc., also reporting on Thursday, have widened substantially, 127% over the past quarter and 22% just last week. The rapid CDS widening has driven the CDS Implied Rating for the grocery giant two notches lower to 'BB+'. Increased market scrutiny for Safeway likely reflects the competitive challenges facing traditional supermarkets.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (TECHNOLOGY/Technology Hardware & Equipment)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 399 bps to 555 bps, an increase of 39%. The liquidity score on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. increased from 6.97 to 7.44 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 13th percentile to the 34th percentile.

Bank of America Corporation (FINANCIALS/Banks)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 255 bps to 248 bps, a decrease of -3%. The liquidity score on Bank of America Corporation decreased from 6.25 to 6.12 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 2nd percentile to the 3rd percentile.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (FINANCIALS/General Financial)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 84 bps to 112 bps, an increase of 33%. The liquidity score on The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation increased from 10.36 to 10.4 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 82nd percentile to the 83rd percentile.

Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (BASIC MATERIALS/Industrial Metals)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 178 bps to 193 bps, an increase of 8%. The liquidity score on Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. decreased from 6.81 to 6.73 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 10th percentile to the 11th percentile.

Johnson Controls, Inc. (CONSUMER GOODS/Automobiles & Parts)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 134 bps to 175 bps, an increase of 31%. The liquidity score on Johnson Controls, Inc. decreased from 7.13 to 6.68 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 19th percentile to the 10th percentile.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (FINANCIALS/Banks)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 96 bps to 108 bps, an increase of 12%. The liquidity score on PNC Financial Services Group, Inc decreased from 9.76 to 9.47 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 74th percentile to the 73rd percentile.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (HEALTH CARE/Health Care Equipment & Services)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 92 bps to 108 bps, an increase of 17%. The liquidity score on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated decreased from 7.6 to 7.04 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 33rd percentile to the 21st percentile.