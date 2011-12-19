(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings says following the agency's placement of Italy's 'A+' rating on
Rating Watch Negative (RWN) (see "Fitch Places Belgium, Spain, Slovenia, Italy, Ireland and
Cyprus on Rating Watch Negative" dated 16 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com) Italian
corporates' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) are unaffected, with the exception of one, but
highly rated utility bonds are affected.
Compagnia Valdostana delle Acque Spa's (CVA, 'AA'/Negative) ratings incorporate
support from the local Valle d'Aosta Region, CVA's sole shareholder. CVA's
ratings will be reviewed upon the conclusion of any review of the region's
ratings following the above sovereign action.
For Acea SpA, Enel SpA and Terna Spa's Italian utility company
bonds the potential scope of the sovereign action may see Italy's rating lowered below
these corporate issuers' current unsecured debt ratings.
Fitch has articulated parameters for the corporates' rating action should
eurozone sovereigns' ratings be adversely affected. Generally, both corporate
IDRs and senior unsecured debt ratings within the eurozone may exceed the local
sovereign rating, subject to the 'AAA' eurozone country ceiling for all issuers.
However, the additional notch for higher recoveries which Fitch applies to
relevant utility senior unsecured debt is not applied where a sovereign's rating
falls below that of the utility's senior unsecured debt rating. Instead, the
senior unsecured debt rating is aligned with the utility's IDR. Fitch believes
that the traditionally higher rates of recovery for utility senior debt are less
predictable in a distressed sovereign environment than in the case of an
idiosyncratic default of a single utility.
While this is more frequently an issue in emerging markets with much lower
country ceilings, Fitch has already applied this approach in a eurozone context
in the cases of EDP-Energias de Portugal ('BBB+'/'F2'/'BBB+' all on RWN) and
Electricity Supply Board ('BBB+'/ Negative/'F2'/'BBB+') in Ireland. These
entities' ratings are not affected by today's sovereign rating actions.
Should the sovereign ratings be lowered below Acea SpA, Enel SpA, and Terna
Spa's unsecured debt ratings, these issuers' senior unsecured debt ratings will
be aligned with the issuer's IDR. Under Fitch's approach, the IDR may
nonetheless remain several notches above the sovereign rating. For more details
on corporate rating interaction with sovereign issuers, please see related
research below.