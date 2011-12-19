(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 - Fitch Rating has revised India-based Responsive Industries Limited's (RIL) Outlook to Stable from Positive. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'. Its Short-term facilities have also been upgraded. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of the commentary.

The Outlook revision reflects RIL's postponement of capex by three months and consequently, the benefits from the capex, by way of higher revenues and EBITDA, being delayed by a similar period. This is likely to delay the improvement in the company's leverage.

RIL is incurring total capex of INR4,860m in the financial year ending March 2012, funded by a combination of external commercial borrowings, equity infusion and internal accruals, to increase total capacity to 90,000MTPA from 44,000MTPA currently. RIL has already started commissioning half of its lines and, following the delay, expects to complete the balance during Q4 FY12.

The ratings also reflect RIL's position as India's largest producer of vinyl flooring and cost benefits arising from its proximity to raw material sources. The company's volumes and turnover have been supported by strong domestic demand in key consuming sectors such as automobiles, railways and commercial construction. RIL reported strong revenue growth (31%) and stable EBITDA margins (12.6%) during FY11 and H1 FY12. The ratings are, however, constrained by margin volatility due to fluctuating raw material prices, aggressive growth plans and its founders' short manufacturing track record. The ratings are also constrained by a moderate credit profile with a net debt/annualised EBITDA of 2.24x on a consolidated basis for H1 FY12. The metric is expected to increase marginally by end-FY12 before improving further in FY13.

The upgrade of the short-term rating reflects comfortable liquidity provided by additional available working capital funds for new capacities and positive cash flow from operations.

Fitch continues to take a consolidated view of both RIL and its majority-owned subsidiary, Axiom Cordages Ltd (Axiom; 'Fitch A(ind)'/Stable/'Fitch A1(ind)'), reflecting the strong strategic linkages between the entities, with Axiom being a core strategic investment by RIL. Fitch believes that these linkages outweigh the lack of operating linkages between the two businesses, as they manufacture different products.

Positive rating guidelines include demonstration of strong utilization of new capacities coupled with stable profit margins resulting in a consolidated net debt/EBITDA of less than 3x on a sustained basis. Conversion of compulsorily convertible debentures at Axiom and/or material equity injection could also act as a positive trigger. Negative rating guidelines include low utilization of new capacities and deterioration in profitability resulting in a consolidated net debt/EBITDA above 4.5x on sustained basis.

Rating actions on RIL are as follows:

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive

- INR1.9m long-term loans (reduced from INR6.2m) affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR400m cash credit limit affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR300m non fund-based facilities: upgraded to 'Fitch A1(ind)' from 'Fitch A2+(ind)'