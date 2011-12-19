(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed the National
Long-Term rating on Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC's (Singer)
senior unsecured notes at 'A(lka)' . The Outlook is Stable.
The rating reflects Singer's market position as one of Sri
Lanka's largest consumer durables retailers, its established
franchise and extensive distribution network, a multi-brand
product portfolio that is diversified across price points, and
well-managed financing operations.
The rating also reflects Singer's improved credit profile
over 2010 and the nine-months to end-September 2011 (9M11) as
expected. This was supported by the economic upswing that
prevailed locally during the same period, combined with tax
incentives granted to the consumer durables industry that
reduced the impact from the grey-market.
In 9M11, Singer's revenue increased by an annualized 29% to
LKR15.4bn (2010: 34.5%, 2009: -13%). Much of this growth was
driven by same-store sales, as the industry benefited from lower
duties on imported consumer goods and benign interest rates and
inflation. Its EBITDAR margin remained healthy at 15.4% in 9M11
(2010: 15.6%, 2009: 15.4%).
The company's financial leverage (defined as adjusted net
debt/operating EBITDAR), excluding its subsidiary Singer Finance
(Lanka) Plc (SFL; 'BBB+(lka)'/Stable), remained under the 4.5x
guideline at 3.6x at end-2010. Fitch expects Singer to generate
strong funds from operations (FFO) to support its high working
capital needs over the medium-term, enabling it to sustain
financial leverage below the 4.5x guideline. FFO to fixed charge
coverage improved to 2.8x in 9M11(2010: 1.9x, 2009: 1.2x)
Singer's liquidity position remained comfortable. As at
end-September 2011, it had cash and cash equivalents of LKR374m
and undrawn facilities of LKR2.5bn, against medium-term debt
maturities of LKR440m due within one year and LKR698m due within
one-two years. Singer has access to funding from banks, and
continues to access local capital markets for medium-term bonds.
Negative rating action may result from a weakening of
Singer's liquidity position or risk profile, or a sustained
increase in its financial leverage beyond 4.5x. Any weakening of
SFL's financial profile may also exert downward pressure on
Singer's rating, given the strong linkages between the two
entities. Noting the susceptibility to economic cycles with
profit margins and market position likely to broadly remain
stable, Fitch does not expect positive rating action over the
medium term.