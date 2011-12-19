(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to HDFC DA July 2011 - I (an RMBS transaction) as follows:

INR10,270.2m of principal outstanding for purchaser payouts with a scheduled maturity at January 2036: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR487.8m second loss credit facility (SLCF) with a scheduled maturity at January 2036: 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The residential mortgage loan pool assigned to the purchaser is originated by Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC, the "originator" or "seller").

The final rating on the purchaser payouts addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of January 2036, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final rating on the SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date of January 2036, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final ratings are based on the origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise of HDFC, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement available to the transaction.

The loans that are assigned to the purchaser at par have an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR10,270.2m as of the cut-off date of 31 March 2011. The credit enhancement is in the form of an irrevocable and unconditional undertaking provided by HDFC, which is equal to 9.50% of principal outstanding for the purchaser payouts consisting of a first loss credit facility of 4.75% and an SLCF of 4.75%, as of the cut-off date. The credit enhancement is available to cover both credit risk and liquidity risk in the transaction. The transaction also has internal credit enhancement in the form of excess interest spread.

As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the assigned rating levels.

A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites.