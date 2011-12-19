(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to HDFC DA
July 2011 - I (an RMBS transaction) as follows:
INR10,270.2m of principal outstanding for purchaser payouts
with a scheduled maturity at January 2036: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)';
Outlook Stable
INR487.8m second loss credit facility (SLCF) with a
scheduled maturity at January 2036: 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)';
Outlook Stable
The residential mortgage loan pool assigned to the purchaser
is originated by Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
(HDFC, the "originator" or "seller").
The final rating on the purchaser payouts addresses the
timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the
scheduled maturity date of January 2036, in accordance with the
transaction documentation. The final rating on the SLCF
addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled
maturity date of January 2036, in accordance with the
transaction documentation. The final ratings are based on the
origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise of
HDFC, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and
the credit enhancement available to the transaction.
The loans that are assigned to the purchaser at par have an
aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR10,270.2m as of
the cut-off date of 31 March 2011. The credit enhancement is in
the form of an irrevocable and unconditional undertaking
provided by HDFC, which is equal to 9.50% of principal
outstanding for the purchaser payouts consisting of a first loss
credit facility of 4.75% and an SLCF of 4.75%, as of the cut-off
date. The credit enhancement is available to cover both credit
risk and liquidity risk in the transaction. The transaction also
has internal credit enhancement in the form of excess interest
spread.
As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model
based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also
analysed historical data to determine the base values of key
variables that would influence the level of expected losses in
this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery
rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate
and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of
credit enhancement was sufficient for the assigned rating
levels.
A new issue report for this transaction will be available
shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchindia.com.