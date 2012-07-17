(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 -

Summary analysis -- Aguila 3 S.A. --------------------------------- 17-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Transportation

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 008635

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Mar-2011 B/-- B/--

17-Jan-2011 --/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Luxembourg-based airport services provider Aguila 3 S.A. (Swissport; the owner of Swissport International Ltd., the reporting entity of the group, and the issuer of the senior secured bonds) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the group's financial profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "fair."

Swissport's financial risk profile is, in our view, constrained by its high debt, which increased after private equity firm PAI Partners acquired it in 2011, and contribute to its weak credit metrics. We forecast that total adjusted debt will increase to approximately Swiss franc (CHF) 1,350 million following the proposed $130 million additional senior secured note issuance, which will partly finance the acquisition of the Spanish and Belgian businesses of European ground handling company Flightcare. These factors are partly offset by Swissport's improving profitability and cash flow generation, which remained resilient compared with airline operators during the recent downturn. Standard and Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) improved to CHF173 million for full-year 2011, with an FFO-to-debt ratio stronger than we had anticipated at 14.0%.