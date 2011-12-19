(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the Rating Outlook for Japanese securities
companies is Stable, based on their adequate capitalisation, current risk-averse financial
management, and restructuring efforts.
Japan's economy should resume recovery next year after the natural disaster in
March 2011 halted the improving trend seen since late 2009. However, the
recovery may not be strong enough to materially increase the profit of the
securities firms, in particular their capital market business. As profitability
at their overseas operations may fall further given rising global risks, the
domestic retail business will remain a profit driver.
Regulatory capital at Nomura Holdings Inc (Nomura; 'BBB'/Stable) and Daiwa
Securities Group Inc (Daiwa; 'BBB+'/Stable) is adequate in terms of quality and
quantity to withstand market challenges. On the other hand, overhead costs have
been a burden both groups are streamlining their business lines. Given limited
revenue opportunities, focus on cost reduction in their core business in Japan
and Asia should improve profitability and enhance resilience against downside
risks.
Fitch also rates Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. ('BBB+'/Stable), and Daiwa
Securities Capital Markets Ltd. ('BBB+'/Stable).
