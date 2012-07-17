(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 - Fitch Ratings has maintained nine tranches of five Foncaixa transactions, a series of Spanish RMBS and ABS transactions on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The notes were initially placed on RWN on 5 March 2012 following the downgrade of CaixaBank S.A. (CaixaBank; 'BBB'/Negative/'F2'), which acts as the account bank, swap provider and paying agent in all five transactions (see "Fitch Places Several CaixaBank Deals on Rating Watch Negative" dated 05 March 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com). The RWN reflected Fitch's concern over the increased counterparty exposure that the transactions had been subject to following the bank's downgrade, which the management company, GestiCaixa Titulizacion, SGFT, S.A. (SPV management company), was looking to resolve.

Fitch understands that the SPV management company is looking to either liquidate the transactions early or implement remedial actions. Fitch will revisit the situation in two weeks to determine how reliable and concrete those remedial plans are. The resolution of the RWN will depend upon the implementation of appropriate remedial actions, which could potentially lead to the affirmation of the notes, while failure to take such measures would trigger a multi-category downgrade of the notes.

The rating actions are as follows:

Foncaixa Hipotecario 2, FTH

Class A (ISIN ES0338203005): 'AA-sf', RWN maintained;

Class B (ISIN ES0338203013): 'AA-sf', RWN maintained;

Foncaixa Hipotecario 3, FTH

Class A (ISIN ES0338177001): 'AA-sf', RWN maintained;

Class B (ISIN ES0338177019): 'AA-sf', RWN maintained;

Foncaixa Hipotecario 4, FTH

Class A (ISIN ES0338182001): 'AA-sf', RWN maintained;

Class B (ISIN ES0338182019): 'AA-sf', RWN maintained;

Foncaixa Hipotecario 5, FTH

Class A (ISIN ES0338198007): 'AA-sf', RWN maintained;

Class B (ISIN ES0338198015): 'AA-sf', RWN maintained;

Foncaixa Consumo 1, FTA

Class A (ISIN ES0337504007): 'AA-sf', RWN maintained;

In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and provided additional information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is different than the original rating committee outcome.

