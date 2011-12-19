(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned MDM Bank, Open Joint Stock Company's (MDM)
thee-year RUB5bn issue of senior unsecured bonds, due 16 December 2014 a final Long-term local
currency rating of 'BB' and National Long-term rating of 'AA-(rus)'.
The rate of the first coupon has been set at 9.5%. The bonds have a put option on 20
December 2012.
MDM was Russia's 15th-largest bank by assets, 10th-largest by equity and 10th-largest by
retail deposits at end-9M11. The bank is controlled by Mr. Sergei Popov, who holds a majority
56.3% stake. Mr. Igor Kim, who at end-H111 owned 11% of the bank's ordinary shares, has recently
decided to sell his stake.