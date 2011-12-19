(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 19 -
-- Standard & Poor's is converting its issuer credit ratings on the Swiss
cantons of Graubuenden, Lucerne, and Schwyz to "unsolicited" in line with EU
regulations.
-- The ratings on the cantons serve as a component of the ratings on
Graubuendner Kantonalbank, Luzerner Kantonalbank, and Schwyzer Kantonalbank
, which remain solicited.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services converted its issuer credit ratings on the Swiss cantons
of Graubuenden (AA+/Stable/A-1+), Lucerne (AA+/Stable/A-1+), and Schwyz (AAA/Stable/A-1+) to
"unsolicited".
We are converting the ratings in line with EU regulations as we do not have
rating agreements with the three cantons. Article 10 of EU Regulation
1060/2009, which addresses matters relating to the disclosure and presentation
of credit ratings, requires, among other things, that unsolicited credit
ratings be identified as such.
We will continue to rate the cantons with unsolicited ratings because we
believe that all three will continue to provide us with sufficient
information, including access to non-public information, of sufficiently
reliable quality to support our analysis and ongoing surveillance and because
we use the ratings as a component of our ratings on Graubuendner Kantonalbank
(AA+/Stable/A-1+), Luzerner Kantonalbank (AA+/Stable/A-1+) and Schwyzer
Kantonalbank (AAA/Stable/A-1+), which remain solicited.
We do not rate the debt of any of the three cantons.
This decision does not change Standard & Poor's view of the creditworthiness
of Graubuenden, Lucerne, or Schwyz. The ratings remain unchanged, which is
also the case for the ratings on the three cantonal banks.
