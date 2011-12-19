(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Standard & Poor's is converting its issuer credit ratings on the Swiss cantons of Graubuenden, Lucerne, and Schwyz to "unsolicited" in line with EU regulations.

-- The ratings on the cantons serve as a component of the ratings on Graubuendner Kantonalbank, Luzerner Kantonalbank, and Schwyzer Kantonalbank , which remain solicited.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services converted its issuer credit ratings on the Swiss cantons of Graubuenden (AA+/Stable/A-1+), Lucerne (AA+/Stable/A-1+), and Schwyz (AAA/Stable/A-1+) to "unsolicited".

We are converting the ratings in line with EU regulations as we do not have rating agreements with the three cantons. Article 10 of EU Regulation 1060/2009, which addresses matters relating to the disclosure and presentation of credit ratings, requires, among other things, that unsolicited credit ratings be identified as such.

We will continue to rate the cantons with unsolicited ratings because we believe that all three will continue to provide us with sufficient information, including access to non-public information, of sufficiently reliable quality to support our analysis and ongoing surveillance and because we use the ratings as a component of our ratings on Graubuendner Kantonalbank (AA+/Stable/A-1+), Luzerner Kantonalbank (AA+/Stable/A-1+) and Schwyzer Kantonalbank (AAA/Stable/A-1+), which remain solicited.

We do not rate the debt of any of the three cantons.

This decision does not change Standard & Poor's view of the creditworthiness of Graubuenden, Lucerne, or Schwyz. The ratings remain unchanged, which is also the case for the ratings on the three cantonal banks.

This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, or completeness of any information used.