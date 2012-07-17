(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded two tranches of Eurocastle CDO II's notes to 'Csf' and affirmed four tranches at 'Csf'. The agency has also downgraded four tranches of Eurocastle CDO III's notes to 'Csf' and affirmed two tranches at 'Csf'. Fitch has subsequently removed all the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and withdrawn them. The transactions are cash flow securitisations of primarily mezzanine structured finance assets.

The rating actions follow the passing of extraordinary resolutions by Barclays Bank PLC (Barclays, 'A'/Stable/'F1'), the class A1 and A2 noteholders of both Eurocastle CDO II and III (the issuers) in September 2011, which has led to a restructuring of the transactions.

Fitch placed the notes on RWN in December 2011 (see 'Fitch Places Eurocastle CDO II and III on RWN', dated 22 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com) pending receipt of transaction documentation and reporting following the September 2011 resolutions.

In accordance with the extraordinary resolutions, the issuers sold a considerable percentage of their portfolio to Barclays at below par prices. A substantial portion of the sale proceeds has been used to pay down the class A1 notes of both transactions. The below par sale of the assets to Barclays has caused the issuers' remaining portfolios to be lower than the outstanding notional of the class A1 of both transactions. In calculating the remaining portfolio notional, Fitch included the performing assets at par and the defaulted assets at the lower of estimated recovery rates or reported market prices.

The terms and conditions of the notes have also been amended. First, interest payment due on the class A1 and A2 (class A) notes is to be paid from interest proceeds from the remaining portfolio only. Any unpaid interest is deemed to be paid and hence will not cause an event of default (EoD). This has changed the terms of the class A notes, which were rated to a timely basis as per the original terms and conditions of the notes.

In addition, Barclays has undertaken to pay any interest or principal amounts that would have been due to the classes B, C, D and E notes under the interest and principal waterfalls, if the assets had not been sold pursuant to the September 2011 extraordinary resolutions. The amounts that Barclays has undertaken to pay would come from the interest proceeds, and scheduled and unscheduled principal proceeds from the sold assets. While the class B to E noteholders benefit from this support provided by Barclays, they remain exposed to the risk of the entire portfolio including the sold assets, as well as to the counterparty risk of Barclays. The class A1 and A2 notes will not receive any of these amounts that Barclays has undertaken to pay.

Furthermore, the transactions both have two undercollateralisation EoD tests, which are currently failing. However, the terms and conditions have been amended so that the failure of these tests is not an EoD if the portfolio manager determines that the EoD would not have occurred if the assets had not been sold pursuant to the September 2011 extraordinary resolutions.

Finally, Fitch has not received adequate reporting on the entire portfolio including the assets sold. The agency deems this to be insufficient to maintain the ratings, in particular for the class B to E notes.

Due to the structural changes and inadequate reporting, the agency has downgraded the ratings to or affirmed them at 'Csf', and withdrawn all ratings in both Eurocastle CDO II and III.

The rating actions are as follows:

Eurocastle CDO II

Class A1 (XS0215942375): Downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; removed from RWN; withdrawn

Class A2 (XS0215942888): Downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; removed from RWN; withdrawn

Class B (XS0215942961): Affirmed at 'Csf'; removed from RWN; withdrawn

Class C (XS0215943183): Affirmed at 'Csf'; removed from RWN; withdrawn

Class D (XS0215943266): Affirmed at 'Csf'; removed from RWN; withdrawn

Class E (XS0215943340): Affirmed at 'Csf'; removed from RWN; withdrawn

Eurocastle CDO III

Class A1 (XS0215938340): Downgraded to 'Csf' from 'Bsf'; removed from RWN; withdrawn

Class A2 (XS0215938779): Downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; removed from RWN; withdrawn

Class B (XS0215939231): Downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; removed from RWN; withdrawn

Class C (XS0215939314): Downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; removed from RWN; withdrawn

Class D (XS0215939744): Affirmed at 'Csf'; removed from RWN; withdrawn

Class E (XS0215940080): Affirmed at 'Csf'; removed from RWN; withdrawn