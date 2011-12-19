(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 19 - According to Fitch Ratings, the Brazilian insurance and reinsurance companies
assessed by the agency are prepared to face a scenario of higher competition and the challenges
of the sector, and it does not foresee any significant problems of adjustment to the economic
scenario in the short term.
The clear signs of economic slowdown since the second half of 2011 (2H'11) has led to
expectations for a more moderate premium growth in 2012 compared with the high 21.8% expansion
observed up to 1H'11. Even so, Fitch does not expect that growth in 2012 will fall far short of
the average growth of in the past five years and believes that the market could return to its
sustainable growth trajectory following economic recovery.
The Brazilian insurance market continues to be the largest in Latin America, despite the low
historical penetration of the sector (around 3.5% of GDP) similar to that observed in other
emerging markets.
The full report 'Brazilian Insurance Sector Outlook - 2012: Moderate Growth and High
Competition' is available on the Fitch website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
'www.fitchratings.com.br.'