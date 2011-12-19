(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- On Dec. 7, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative the ratings on the CRCAM bonds that form the collateral in Premium Green's series 2010-1.

-- The rating on the series 2010-1 notes is weak-linked to the rating on the underlying CRCAM collateral.

-- We have therefore placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on the series 2010-1 notes.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch negative its credit rating on Premium Green PLC's series 2010-1 notes (see list below).

Today's rating action follows our rating action on Credit Agricole S.A. and its Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel (CRCAM) affiliates, which we placed on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 7, 2011 (see "Credit Agricole And Most Core Subsidiaries 'A+' Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative Following Same Action On France").

According to Premium Green's series 2010-1 documentation, the rating on the issued notes is weak-linked to the rating on the underlying collateral. Under our criteria applicable to transactions such as these, we would generally reflect changes to the ratings on the collateral in our ratings on the notes (see "Related Criteria And Research").

We expect to resolve this CreditWatch placement once we have resolved the CreditWatch placements on Credit Agricole and its CRCAM affiliates.

