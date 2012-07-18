(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Unedic's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'AAA' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlooks are Negative.

Unedic's ratings are aligned with those of the French Republic ('AAA/Negative/F1+'). They reflect its mission as the sole manager of the French unemployment insurance system (UIS) under state supervision, whose financial stability is guaranteed by the French Labour Code. The ratings also take into account the support expected from the state through its agreement to the unemployment insurance convention.

A downgrade of the sovereign's ratings or a significant change in the main characteristics of the UIS would prompt a downgrade. A downgrade could also result from a deterioration of Unedic's liquidity back-up package.

The Labour Code states that the UIS, the agreements signed between the social partners and the convention approved by the state are mandatory. A new agreement, signed for 2012-2014, has confirmed Unedic's leadership role with the delegation of collection of social contributions to ACOSS ('F1+') and of the operational activities to Pole Emploi (public establishment).

Even if the state does not exercise formal control, it supervises Unedic's management through the presence of a State Comptroller in Unedic's governance institutions and through its agreement to the unemployment insurance convention, renegotiated every two years. In the event of the withdrawal of authorisation, the state is responsible for the Unedic's debt repayment

Under its EUR14bn EMTN programme, Unedic benefits from a state guarantee for an overall issued amount of EUR7bn. This covers the repayment of principal due in 2012, interest and fees. This guarantee exempts Unedic of the application of the article L.213-15 of monetary code which obliges the association which issues bonds to restore its shareholders' equity if the equity is down by more than half compared to the level reached at the end of the year preceding the bond issue. Fitch believes that state intervention is likely to be renewed in 2013. This would avoid the risk of accelerated reimbursement to bondholders.

In 2011, French wages, which are the basis of unemployment contributions, increased by 3.6%. Consequently, the UIS deficit decreased slightly in 2011 to reach EUR1.6bn compared to EUR3bn in 2010. Unedic's projections are based on GDP growth assumption of 0.3% in 2012 and 1% in 2013 compared to 0.3 % and 1.2 %, respectively, in Fitch's projections. Under the combined effect of a slowdown of GDP growth and an increase in the unemployment rate, Unedic expects that the net deficit should reach EUR4.1bn at end 2013.

At end-2011, the UIS's finances had impacted net debt, which reached EUR11bn compared to EUR8.6bn in 2010. This has resulted in a weakening of the financial structure. This is likely to continue to deteriorate with net debt at EUR18bn at end-2013.

Under its EUR12bn commercial paper (CP) programme, Unedic has back-up lines for a total of EUR3bn (or 40 days of average CP repayment). In the medium term, Unedic has the aim of replacing these lines by money-market funds (SICAV; 'AAA') which will represent 15 days of average CP repayment. In case of adverse market conditions, Fitch believes this delay would still prove sufficient to allow for the implementation of state support in case of need due to Unedic's strategic importance.

A full rating report on UNEDIC will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.