(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of four Hong Kong-based property companies, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, Wharf (Holdings) Limited (The) and Hysan Development Company Limited.

This action follows the publication of the outlook report entitled '2012 Outlook: Hong Kong Commercial Property' on 16 December 2011.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited:

-Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable

-Short-term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'F1'

-Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A'