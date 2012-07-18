(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Rating Action

On July 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Commerzbank Europe (Ireland) (CBEI). We subsequently withdrew the ratings at the bank's request. The outlook was negative at the point of withdrawal. There were no outstanding issue ratings at the time the ratings were withdrawn.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our unchanged designation of CBEI as a core subsidiary of Commerzbank AG (A/Negative/A-1) in line with our group rating methodology. CBEI's core status reflected our view of Commerzbank's unlimited liability for and close relationship with CBEI, which in our view gives the parent a strong incentive to support the subsidiary, if necessary. Commerzbank's unlimited liability does not address payment timeliness and falls short of an unconditional guarantee, however. In accordance with our rating methodology for banks we had not classified CBEI's stand-alone credit profile because of its core group status.

As a private company, CBEI is not authorized to issue securities to the public. Consequently, it established Commerzbank Europe Finance (Ireland) PLC in 1996 as a fully owned subsidiary to issue a commercial paper program, which it fully guarantees. There were no outstanding issues under the program at the time the ratings were withdrawn.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Withdrawn To To From

Commerzbank Europe (Ireland)

Counterparty Credit Rating NR A/Negative/A-1 A/Negative/A-1

Certificate Of Deposit NR A/A-1 A/A-1

Commerzbank Europe Finance (Ireland) PLC

Commercial Paper* NR A-1 A-1

*Guaranteed by Commerzbank Europe (Ireland).