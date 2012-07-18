(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 18 -
Overview
-- We have reassessed the group status within Deutsche Bank AG of
U.S.-based Deutsche Bank Trust Corp. and its U.S.-rated subsidiaries following
the change in ownership structure implemented by Deutsche Bank on Feb. 1,
2012.
-- We are revising the group status on one subsidiary, Deutsche Bank
National Trust Company, to "highly strategic" from "core" and lowering the
long-term rating on it to 'A' from 'A+'.
-- We are maintaining the "core" status and affirming the 'A+' long-term
ratings on Deutsche Bank Trust Corp. and its two remaining subsidiaries,
Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Delaware.
-- The negative outlooks on the four entities reflect that on the parent,
Deutsche Bank.
Rating Action
On July 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
ratings on Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, a U.S. subsidiary of Deutsche
Bank Trust Corp. (A+/Negative/A-1), to 'A' from 'A+'. At the same time, we
affirmed the 'A+' long-term ratings on Deutsche Bank Trust Corp., and of its
two remaining US subsidiaries Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas and
Deutsche Bank Trust Company Delaware. We affirmed the 'A-1' short-term ratings
on all four entities. The outlooks are negative.
Rationale
The rating actions follow Deutsche Bank's change in the ownership structure of
its U.S. subsidiary Deutsche Bank Trust Corp. on Feb. 1, 2012. Deutsche Bank
Trust Corp. is no longer held by Taunus, Deutsche Bank's U.S. holding company,
but directly owned by Deutsche Bank. We have reviewed the group status of
Deutsche Bank Trust Corp. and three of its subsidiaries--Deutsche Bank Trust
Company Americas, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Delaware, and Deutsche Bank
National Trust Company following the reorganization.
Our assessment is that Deutsche Bank Trust Corp., Deutsche Bank Trust Company
Americas, and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Delaware remain "core" subsidiaries
of Deutsche Bank, as our criteria define the term. Deutsche Bank Trust Company
Americas is the largest of Deutsche Bank Trust Corp.'s subsidiaries, with
$51.2 billion in total assets at the end of 2011. Deutsche Bank Trust Company
Americas draws almost three quarters of its revenues from two of Deutsche
Bank's business lines, Global Transaction Banking (GTB) and Private & Wealth
Management, which are core to Deutsche Bank's strategy of becoming less
dependent on volatile investment banking revenues. We also view Deutsche Bank
Trust Corp. as being core to Deutsche Bank, with Deutsche Bank Trust Company
Americas representing most of its consolidated assets. Deutsche Bank Trust
Company Delaware had only $443 million in total assets at the end of 2011, but
we view it as core to Deutsche Bank as it is fully integrated with Deutsche
Bank and separated from Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, mainly for
regulatory reasons.
We have revised Deutsche Bank National Trust Company's status to "highly
strategic" from core. It operates in businesses which are core to Deutsche
Bank--custody, fund administration and corporate trust services--as part of
the GTB business line, but Deutsche Bank National Trust Company's financial
profile has not improved enough to continue to warrant our core designation.
The entity has not posted profits since 2007.
Deutsche Bank Trust Corp. is an intermediate holding company that had about
$20 billion in short-term funding at the non-consolidated level at the end of
March 2012. The entity depends to some extent on dividends paid by its
subsidiaries to meet its financial commitments. However, we believe that
support from its parent, Deutsche Bank, would be available in case of need, so
we align the ratings on Deutsche Bank Trust Corp. with those on Deutsche Bank.
Outlook
The negative outlook on the four entities reflects that on the ultimate
parent, Deutsche Bank. (See Deutsche Bank And Core Subsidiaries 'A+' Long-Term
Credit Rating Affirmed After Action On Germany; Outlook Negative, published on
Jan. 25, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).