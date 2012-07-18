(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 -

Overview

-- We have reassessed the group status within Deutsche Bank AG of U.S.-based Deutsche Bank Trust Corp. and its U.S.-rated subsidiaries following the change in ownership structure implemented by Deutsche Bank on Feb. 1, 2012.

-- We are revising the group status on one subsidiary, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, to "highly strategic" from "core" and lowering the long-term rating on it to 'A' from 'A+'.

-- We are maintaining the "core" status and affirming the 'A+' long-term ratings on Deutsche Bank Trust Corp. and its two remaining subsidiaries, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Delaware.

-- The negative outlooks on the four entities reflect that on the parent, Deutsche Bank.

Rating Action

On July 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term ratings on Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, a U.S. subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Trust Corp. (A+/Negative/A-1), to 'A' from 'A+'. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A+' long-term ratings on Deutsche Bank Trust Corp., and of its two remaining US subsidiaries Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Delaware. We affirmed the 'A-1' short-term ratings on all four entities. The outlooks are negative.

Rationale

The rating actions follow Deutsche Bank's change in the ownership structure of its U.S. subsidiary Deutsche Bank Trust Corp. on Feb. 1, 2012. Deutsche Bank Trust Corp. is no longer held by Taunus, Deutsche Bank's U.S. holding company, but directly owned by Deutsche Bank. We have reviewed the group status of Deutsche Bank Trust Corp. and three of its subsidiaries--Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Delaware, and Deutsche Bank National Trust Company following the reorganization.

Our assessment is that Deutsche Bank Trust Corp., Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Delaware remain "core" subsidiaries of Deutsche Bank, as our criteria define the term. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas is the largest of Deutsche Bank Trust Corp.'s subsidiaries, with $51.2 billion in total assets at the end of 2011. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas draws almost three quarters of its revenues from two of Deutsche Bank's business lines, Global Transaction Banking (GTB) and Private & Wealth Management, which are core to Deutsche Bank's strategy of becoming less dependent on volatile investment banking revenues. We also view Deutsche Bank Trust Corp. as being core to Deutsche Bank, with Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas representing most of its consolidated assets. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Delaware had only $443 million in total assets at the end of 2011, but we view it as core to Deutsche Bank as it is fully integrated with Deutsche Bank and separated from Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, mainly for regulatory reasons.

We have revised Deutsche Bank National Trust Company's status to "highly strategic" from core. It operates in businesses which are core to Deutsche Bank--custody, fund administration and corporate trust services--as part of the GTB business line, but Deutsche Bank National Trust Company's financial profile has not improved enough to continue to warrant our core designation. The entity has not posted profits since 2007.

Deutsche Bank Trust Corp. is an intermediate holding company that had about $20 billion in short-term funding at the non-consolidated level at the end of March 2012. The entity depends to some extent on dividends paid by its subsidiaries to meet its financial commitments. However, we believe that support from its parent, Deutsche Bank, would be available in case of need, so we align the ratings on Deutsche Bank Trust Corp. with those on Deutsche Bank.

Outlook

The negative outlook on the four entities reflects that on the ultimate parent, Deutsche Bank. (See Deutsche Bank And Core Subsidiaries 'A+' Long-Term Credit Rating Affirmed After Action On Germany; Outlook Negative, published on Jan. 25, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).