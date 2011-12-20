(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded two MARC Finance Ltd's
notes as listed below. The transactions are
repackaged notes backed by single-name collateral securities.
JPY2bn* Series M415 repackaged notes due 2016 downgraded to
'A-sf' from 'Asf'; off RWN; Outlook Positive
JPY600m* Series M496 repackaged notes due 2017 downgraded to
'A-sf' from 'Asf'; off RWN; Outlook Positive
*as of 19 December 2011
The downgrades reflect a similar rating action on BNP
Paribas, the swap counterparty, Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (LT IDR) to 'A+' from 'AA-' and its removal from
RWN (For further details, see "Fitch Downgrades BNP Paribas to
'A+'; Outlook Stable", dated 15 December 2011).
The ratings of the notes reflect the first-to-default risk
of the two risk-presenting entities in these transactions - the
collateral issuer and the swap counterparty. The Positive
Outlook of the notes is primarily driven by that of the
collateral issuer's LT IDR.