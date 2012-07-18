US STOCKS-Wall Street higher on strong jobs data; banks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.45 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to open)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 18 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Deutsche Bank National Trust Company ------------------- 18-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: United States
State/Province: California
Primary SIC: National
commercial banks
Mult. CUSIP6: 06633*
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Jul-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1
29-Nov-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
19-Dec-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1
01-Aug-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
02-Aug-2007 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
===============================================================================
* Indexes up: Dow 0.45 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to open)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday will fire the opening salvo in his campaign to scale back major regulations that resulted from the financial crisis, directing a review of the Dodd-Frank Act and putting the brakes on a retirement advice rule.
* Calls for EU blueprint, "flexible approach" to rules (Adds detail)