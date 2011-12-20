(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its Asia-Pacific monthly newsletter. The 'Asia-Pacific Monthly' is one of the most viewed reports on the Fitch website.

The issue highlights the impact of the recently introduced 'Sri Lankan Nationalization Law' on investments in 'Fitch: Sri Lankan Nationalization Law Could Hinder Investment' (15 November 2011). It also includes outlook reports on Singapore banks and Asia-Pac telcos.

Other interesting reports featured include 'Fitch: Asian Corporates' Exposure to Eurozone Is Manageable' (23 November 2011), 'Fitch: SPU Losses Threaten Fiscal Targets in 5 Indian States' (14 November 2011), 'Fitch: Singapore Banks' Outlook Stable in a Weak Global Economy' (30 November 2011), 'Fitch: Softer Solvency II Capital Charges Positive for Corps' (22 November 2011), 'Fitch: Maturity Defaults Continue to Drive Deterioration of European CMBS Portfolio' (10 November 2011).

Regular features such as Fitch's key rating actions and the top 5 Most-Viewed Reports in the region are provided in the newsletter. Also, Fitch's international ratings coverage by sector, and international and national ratings coverage by country can be found in this month's newsletter. The newsletter is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

