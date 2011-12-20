(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded E. Sun Bank 2007-2 CBO Securitisation Special Purpose Trust's class A2 and upgraded its class B notes. The transaction is a static cash flow securitisation of a NTD-denominated bond and USD-denominated principal protected notes issued by Citigroup Funding Inc. (Citigroup, 'A'/Stable/'F1'). The rating actions are as follows:

NTD5.64bn Class A2 zero coupon bond due February 2016: downgraded to 'AA+sf(twn)' from 'AAAsf(twn)'; off Rating Watch Negative; Outlook Stable

NTD1.72bn Class B interest deferrable coupon bond due February 2016: upgraded to 'A+sf(twn)' from 'BBB+sf(twn)'; Outlook Stable

NTD0.87bn Class C interest deferrable coupon bond due February 2016: affirmed at 'Dsf(twn)'; Recovery Estimate of 0%.

The downgrade and the resolution of the Watch follow a similar rating action on Citigroup (see "Fitch Downgrades Citigroup's Support Driven Ratings" dated 15 December 2011 for more details).

"The principal repayment of the class A2 notes largely relies on the proceeds from the redemption of the zero coupon bond issued by Citigroup. Therefore, the downgrade of Citigroup results in a corresponding downgrade of the class A2 notes," says April Chen, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

The rating of the class B notes reflects the first-to-default risk of the portfolio. The portfolio currently only has two bonds issued by Citigroup and Taipei Fubon Bank. Following the recent action on Citigroup, the first-to-default risk of the portfolio is equivalent to 'A+sf(twn)'. Were it not for Citigroup's Rating Watch Negative, the class B notes would have been rated higher following the amortisation of the pool.

The rating on the class C notes and the Recovery Estimate reflect Fitch's expectations of a significant loss of principal and capitalised interest.

The credit quality of the current portfolio has remained stable since the previous rating action in October 2011. The portfolio has high obligor concentration risk, with Citigroup accounting for 97.4% of the portfolio's notional balance as at the latest payment date in November 2011. Both bonds in the asset pool will mature in 2013.