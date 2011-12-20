(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised its long-term counterparty credit
rating on Russia-based Investment Company Veles Capital LLC (Veles) to 'B' from 'B-', and its
short-term counterparty credit rating to 'B' from 'C'. In addition, the Russia national scale
rating was raised to 'ruA-' from 'ruBBB'. The outlook is stable.
The upgrade reflects our view of the proven resilience of Veles' business and
financial profiles to the challenging operating conditions in Russia. The
company has performed adequately in a volatile environment, maintaining
adequate financial results, strong capitalization, and a below sector-average
risk appetite. At the same time, the ratings are constrained by the company's
narrow though improving customer base, revenue concentration, high reliance on
speculative market-related income, and high systemwide risks.
We view Veles' strong capitalization as a key positive rating factor; the
ratio of total equity to assets has been maintained at more than 50% since
2009. According to the owners, they are willing to keep capitalization at the
current levels at least over the next 18-24 months.
The ratings reflect the company's stand-alone credit profile and do not
include any benefit for extraordinary external support, either from the owners
or the government.
On Oct. 1, 2011, Veles had total assets of about $120 million according to
Russian Accounting Standards. Veles is a leading operator in Russia's
promissory note market, possessing a respectable 50% of market share, and is
also involved in domestic bond trading. Since its inception in 1995, the
company has been ultimately controlled by its founders, managing partner
Dmitry Bugaenko and CEO Alexey Gnedovsky. This, in our view, raises concerns
about key-person risk.
During 2011, Veles' revenues have been buoyed by the recovery in trading
volumes in the Russian promissory note market, after a significant drop since
the beginning of 2009. It is our understanding, however, that the Russian
Central Bank plans to materially increase the risk weights on banks'
investments in promissory notes for calculating the regulatory capital
adequacy ratio. The effect of this change would likely be a reduction in
issuance and consequently the liquidity of these instruments in the future. In
the medium term, this could undermine Veles' revenues from promissory note
trading, which comprised one-third of its operating income for the first nine
months of 2011. In anticipation of this change, the company is proactively
aiming to diversify its customer and revenue bases. In our view, Veles' future
profitability will remain dependent on developments in Russia's securities
market, which is inherently volatile.
In response to the adverse market conditions since 2008, the company has
reduced leverage significantly, increased capital, enhanced risk management,
and discontinued equity investments. In our view, Veles' risk appetite is
relatively moderate. It currently invests in fairly liquid securities,
including bonds and promissory notes issued by the Russian Federation (foreign
currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale
'ruAAA'), large government-related entities, banks, and blue-chip
corporations. These investments are funded mainly by equity and are unlikely
to increase in size in the medium term in the light of the continually
unfavorable market conditions.
The stable outlook reflects our view that Veles' strong capitalization
provides a good cushion against potential trading losses, somewhat offsetting
the inherently high earnings volatility of its business and its dependence on
developments in financial markets.
We may raise the ratings if Veles achieved further material improvements in
profitability and business diversification, while maintaining at least
adequate capitalization and controlling its risk appetite, accompanied by a
sustainable stabilization of the financial markets.
We may consider a downgrade if we saw significant deterioration of the
company's liquidity position or a sharply increased risk appetite, reflected
in an adjusted total equity-to-proprietary securities portfolio ratio of less
than 50%.
