(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

-- Russia-based Investment Company Veles Capital LLC (Veles) has in our view demonstrated sustained resilience to adverse market conditions, an adequate financial performance while maintaining strong capitalization, and a controlled risk appetite.

-- We are raising our long- and short-term ratings on Veles to 'B/B' from 'B-/C' and our Russia national scale rating to 'ruA-' from 'ruBBB'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's business and financial profiles will remain relatively unchanged over next 12 months and that the company will continue to conservatively manage its capital and liquidity positions.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised its long-term counterparty credit rating on Russia-based Investment Company Veles Capital LLC (Veles) to 'B' from 'B-', and its short-term counterparty credit rating to 'B' from 'C'. In addition, the Russia national scale rating was raised to 'ruA-' from 'ruBBB'. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade reflects our view of the proven resilience of Veles' business and financial profiles to the challenging operating conditions in Russia. The company has performed adequately in a volatile environment, maintaining adequate financial results, strong capitalization, and a below sector-average risk appetite. At the same time, the ratings are constrained by the company's narrow though improving customer base, revenue concentration, high reliance on speculative market-related income, and high systemwide risks.

We view Veles' strong capitalization as a key positive rating factor; the ratio of total equity to assets has been maintained at more than 50% since 2009. According to the owners, they are willing to keep capitalization at the current levels at least over the next 18-24 months.

The ratings reflect the company's stand-alone credit profile and do not include any benefit for extraordinary external support, either from the owners or the government.

On Oct. 1, 2011, Veles had total assets of about $120 million according to Russian Accounting Standards. Veles is a leading operator in Russia's promissory note market, possessing a respectable 50% of market share, and is also involved in domestic bond trading. Since its inception in 1995, the company has been ultimately controlled by its founders, managing partner Dmitry Bugaenko and CEO Alexey Gnedovsky. This, in our view, raises concerns about key-person risk.

During 2011, Veles' revenues have been buoyed by the recovery in trading volumes in the Russian promissory note market, after a significant drop since the beginning of 2009. It is our understanding, however, that the Russian Central Bank plans to materially increase the risk weights on banks' investments in promissory notes for calculating the regulatory capital adequacy ratio. The effect of this change would likely be a reduction in issuance and consequently the liquidity of these instruments in the future. In the medium term, this could undermine Veles' revenues from promissory note trading, which comprised one-third of its operating income for the first nine months of 2011. In anticipation of this change, the company is proactively aiming to diversify its customer and revenue bases. In our view, Veles' future profitability will remain dependent on developments in Russia's securities market, which is inherently volatile.

In response to the adverse market conditions since 2008, the company has reduced leverage significantly, increased capital, enhanced risk management, and discontinued equity investments. In our view, Veles' risk appetite is relatively moderate. It currently invests in fairly liquid securities, including bonds and promissory notes issued by the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA'), large government-related entities, banks, and blue-chip corporations. These investments are funded mainly by equity and are unlikely to increase in size in the medium term in the light of the continually unfavorable market conditions.

The stable outlook reflects our view that Veles' strong capitalization provides a good cushion against potential trading losses, somewhat offsetting the inherently high earnings volatility of its business and its dependence on developments in financial markets.

We may raise the ratings if Veles achieved further material improvements in profitability and business diversification, while maintaining at least adequate capitalization and controlling its risk appetite, accompanied by a sustainable stabilization of the financial markets.

We may consider a downgrade if we saw significant deterioration of the company's liquidity position or a sharply increased risk appetite, reflected in an adjusted total equity-to-proprietary securities portfolio ratio of less than 50%.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- BICRA On Russia Revised To Group '7' From Group '8', Nov. 9, 2011

-- Broker-Dealers: Rating Securities Companies, June 9, 2004

-- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004