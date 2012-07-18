(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its 'A'
long-term senior unsecured global scale foreign-currency rating and 'cnAA+' Greater China scale
rating to Export-Import Bank of Korea's (KEXIM; foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; local
currency --/--/A-1) proposed senior unsecured renminbi-denominated bonds. The
bonds are drawn down from KEXIM's US$15 billion Euro medium-term note program.
The ratings on the bonds are subject to final documentation.
The debt instruments issued by KEXIM through the program constitute direct,
unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They
will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations
of the bank. Market-linked notes, such as index-linked notes, may also be
issued from the program. Under Standard & Poor's rating criteria, we do not
rate the bonds if principal payments of the bonds to be issued are linked to
fluctuations in equity or commodity prices, or those in equity or commodity
index prices. Conversely, we may rate the bonds if only interest payments are
linked to prices of equity or commodities. In this case, the ratings will be
at the same level as those on the issuer.
The ratings on KEXIM are equalized with the sovereign ratings on Korea
(foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; local currency A+/Stable/A-1), reflecting
Standard & Poor's opinion that there is an almost certain likelihood that the
Korean government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to
KEXIM in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for
government-related entities, our rating approach is based on our view of
KEXIM's critical role as a legally mandated credit agency, and its integral
link with the Korean government, its sole owner. We assess KEXIM's stand-alone
credit profile to be in the 'bbb' category.
In addition, the Korean government has a legal obligation to maintain the
bank's solvency in accordance with article 37 of the KEXIM Act. Standard &
Poor's views this statutory obligation as a sign of the government's very
strong commitment to support KEXIM, rather than a guarantee of timely payment
of all of the bank's obligations.
The ratings on KEXIM also reflect its low profitability. As a state-owned bank
with a public policy mandate, profit maximization is not KEXIM's main
objective and the bank's net interest margin has been historically low.
KEXIM's concentration risk is high, given its high exposure to large obligors
compared to its capitalization. However, the large obligors' relatively good
creditworthiness mitigates concentration risk to some extent.
KEXIM's stable outlook reflects that on Standard & Poor's long-term rating on
Korea. The credit rating on KEXIM may be affected by a change in the sovereign
ratings, or if there is a material shift in the bank's public policy role or
link to the government. Nevertheless, we expect the bank's public policy role
to stay intact over the medium term. So far, the government has shown no
intention of privatizing the bank.
