Dec 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has revised the outlook on its 'BBB+' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Dongbu Insurance Co. Ltd. (DBI) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings at 'BBB+'.

The outlook revision reflects our view that DBI's underwriting performance will remain relatively stronger than its peers and maintain better capitalization than them. Our view is based on the company's higher operating efficiency compared to its peers, as measured by its expense ratio, and favorable market conditions.

The rating affirmations reflect DBI's good market position, good underwriting performance, and adequate capitalization. These factors, however, are offset by rising competition in the non-life insurance industry and the insurer's relatively weak solicitor channel (traditional in-house face-to-face sales channel) in its long-term business.

DBI is the third-largest insurance company in Korea with a market share of about 15% in fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011) on a direct premium basis. In our view, the company will maintain its good market position due to various initiatives to revitalize its solicitor channel, as well as keep its strong position in new sales channels.

The company's underwriting performance remained relatively strong compared to its peers despite unfavorable market conditions in fiscal 2010. This was due largely to the company's competitive expense structure. Over the past five years, the company has kept its expense ratio at the lowest level among its peers. We believe DBI's underwriting performance will remain strong in the near term, as the company maintains its advantage in expenses and improves the loss ratio of its major lines due to good market conditions in fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012).

In our opinion, DBI has maintained its capitalization (risk-adjusted capitalization) at an adequate level. We have seen stable improvement in the company's absolute capitalization, thanks to its relatively strong operating performance. DBI will continue to improve its capitalization and remain stronger than its peers because of its profitable operations.

Standard & Poor's views rising competition in the non-life insurance industry and DBI's relatively weak solicitor channel as key challenges for the insurer. As major players focus on sales of long-term protection-type products to secure stable profit bases, DBI may find it difficult to grow in the segment. In fact, the company has shown weak growth in protection-type product sales due to its relatively weaker solicitor channel. As the company improves the quality of the channel, it will catch up with its peers in the near term on the basis of initial premiums written in its long-term business. However, it will take time to change the profit base of the company's long-term portfolio, in our view.

The positive outlook reflects our view that DBI's underwriting performance will remain stronger than its peers and improve its capitalization. Standard & Poor's expects DBI to continue improving its underwriting performance through promoting sales efficiency and maintaining a competitive expense structure. We could consider upgrading DBI if the company successfully improves the profit base of its long-term business as well as enhances its risk management and capitalization. We could consider a negative rating action if its operating performance declines or capitalization deteriorates significantly.

