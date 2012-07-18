Credit Risk

We have used performance data from BMW Bank's leasing portfolio and from previous transactions to analyze credit risk. We expect to see about 3% of defaults in the securitized pool. In comparison to Bavarian Sky S.A.'s Compartment 2, we reduced our baseline expectations to reflect our assumption of a continued stabilization of the German economy, as well as our view of the effects of certain operational changes that BMW Bank has made in its origination and servicing processes in the past few years. We have analyzed credit risk by applying our European consumer finance criteria (see "European Consumer Finance Criteria," published on March 10, 2000).

Sequential Payment Structure

Our ratings on the class A and B notes reflect our assessment of the transaction's payment structure set out in the transaction documents. The credit enhancement would build up quickly in our base line scenario due to the sequential payment structure, the utilization of all excess cash to pay down notes from the beginning of the amortization period, and the non-amortizing cash reserve. Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to the class A notes is sufficient to withstand the credit and cash flow stresses that we apply at a 'AAA' rating level. The credit enhancement available to the class B notes is sufficient to withstand the credit and cash flow stresses that we apply at a 'A+' rating level.

Counterparty Risk

Our ratings on the class A and B notes also consider that the replacement mechanisms implemented in the transaction documents adequately mitigate the counterparty risks that the transaction is exposed to. The transaction is exposed to BNP Paribas Securities Services (AA-/Negative/A-1+) as account bank, DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank (AA-/Stable/A-1+) as swap counterparty. We have analyzed these counterparty risks by applying our counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).

Legal Risk

In our opinion, the transaction may be exposed to deposit set-off risks, residual trade tax risks, and commingling risk. Reserves that are funded at closing fully mitigate the tax and commingling risks. A reserve that is funded once set-off exposure exceeds 1% of the transaction volume only partially mitigates set-off risk. We have sized the unmitigated exposure as an additional loss. We have also analyzed potential set-off and termination risks in contracts with servicing components, and found the risk to be negligible.

Rating Stability

In our review, we have analyzed the effect of a moderate stress on the credit variables and their ultimate effect on the ratings on the notes (see "Scenario Analysis: Gross Default Rates And Excess Spread Hold The Answer To Future European Auto ABS Performance," published on May 12, 2009). We have run two scenarios and the results are in line with our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010).

RATINGS LIST

Bavarian Sky S.A., Compartment 3

EUR800 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Class Rating Amount

(mil.)

A AAA (sf) 769.6

B A+ (sf) 30.4