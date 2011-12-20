(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 - Europe's pharmaceutical firms should be able to maintain their margins and credit quality over the next 12 months, in spite of forthcoming patent expiries on lucrative drugs and regulatory pressures from governments on drug pricing, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today in the report "Why Europe's Pharmaceutical Firms Won't Fall Off A (Patent) Cliff".

"We believe our 10 rated pharmaceutical companies can balance these downside risks on their earnings through new drug launches, substantial expansion into emerging markets, and by diversifying their lines of business," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Olaf Toelke.

The pace of growth of European pharmaceutical firms' revenues has slowed over recent years, mainly, the report says, because of growing competition from generic drugs to compete with their products when patents expire. This trend continued in the third quarter of 2011, with eight companies out of 10 not exceeding 3% revenue expansion year on year. This compares with 4.5% global pharmaceutical sector growth in 2010.

While we believe that patent expiries will be less significant for European pharmaceutical companies than their U.S. peers in 2012, we nevertheless note some significant forthcoming expiries on some "blockbuster" drugs (that is, those that generate at least 1 billion sales per year). These include Diovan, the hypertension treatment produced by Novartis AG (AA-/Stable/A-1+) with estimated 2011 sales of $5.8 billion, Advair, the respiratory drug by GlaxoSmithKline PLC (A+/Stable/A-1; GBP4.7 billion), and Seroquel IR, the anti-depression drug by AstraZeneca PLC (AA-/Stable/A-1+; $4.3 billion).

Losing patent exclusivity can significantly dent pharmaceutical companies' growth and profit margins, particularly if their lines of business are relatively undiversified. For this reason, they are known in the industry as "patent cliffs". "However, we are observing that pharmaceutical companies are avoiding patent cliffs and growing resilient to more anemic sales growth trends in developed Western markets by widening the range of treatments in which they specialize and also moving into other health-care businesses such as generic drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and animal medicine," said Mr. Toelke. "Many are also improving their presence in emerging markets, particularly China, where they can achieve much higher revenue growth." We calculate our rated pharmaceutical firms achieved year-on-year sales gains of more than 7% in third-quarter 2011 in emerging and rest-of-the-world markets compared with sales declines of 2% in Western European markets.

The report says that the credit quality of the eight health-care service-related companies that Standard & Poor's rates in Europe will likely be less resilient than pharmaceutical firms to weakening economic growth, increasing government regulation, and public sector austerity measures in individual countries. Most are rated in the 'B' category, with significantly lower margins than pharmaceutical firms.

Standard & Poor's currently rates 18 companies in the European health-care sector. Most pharmaceutical firms are rated in the investment grade category (that is, 'BBB-' or above). Yet, given the increasing number of lower rated companies in the services sector, the average rating has come down over time from high single 'A' to 'BBB'.