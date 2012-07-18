Rationale

The affirmation reflects our base-case expectation that the city will repay its July 20 Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) 50 million bond (about $6 million), extend the UAH11.7 million loan due July 20, and accumulate sufficient cash in advance in a special fund to repay the UAH42 million bond due in December 2012. To do so, the city will continue to sell assets, as it did in anticipation of the July 20 bond repayments.

The ratings reflect Lviv's low financial flexibility within Ukraine's system of interbudgetary relations and ongoing expenditure pressures. The city's "very negative" liquidity and what we see as a weak credit culture, reflected in nonpayment on guarantees, also constrain the ratings, as do its low wealth levels in an international context.

Lviv's modest debt service and debt, and its importance as one of western Ukraine's commercial centers, with a diversified economic structure, help offset these negatives.

Liquidity

Lviv's overall liquidity position is "very negative" under our criteria, and remains very volatile. Cash covers less than 80% of debt service in the next 12 months.

The city has accumulated about UAH50 million in its development budget of the special fund as of July 16, 2012, which will be used to repay UAH50 million bond due July 20.

Under our base case, we also expect the city to extend the UAH11.7 million loan with OshadBank to 2014 and thus exclude it from debt service this year. On July 5, the city obtained the bank's conditional approval for an extension. It is now subject to approval of several mortgage contracts between the bank, the city, and its several enterprises in relation to certain assets to be pledged to secure the loan. Although this requires substantial legal work, the city plans to complete and sign the necessary documents before July 20, which we incorporate into our affirmation. We will treat nonpayment and nonextension of the loan five business days after July 20 as a default under our criteria ("Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And 'SD' Ratings", published Dec. 23, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Furthermore, as the Ukrainian capital market is volatile, we view the city's access to external liquidity as "uncertain". The weaknesses of Ukraine's banking sector are reflected in our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) score of '9', with '1' being the lowest risk and '10' being the highest (for more details see "BICRA On Ukraine Revised To Group '9' From Group '10'", published on Nov. 9, 2011).

In the last few years, the city has consistently turned to short-term treasury loans to cover cash shortages in the general fund, which covers most salaries and all interest payments, and has continued doing so in 2012. We expect the city to report cash shortages in the general fund for operating spending throughout 2012.

Recovery analysis

Lviv's senior unsecured bonds are rated 'CCC+' and 'uaBB'. The recovery rating on the bonds is '4', indicating our estimation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Lviv will repay its UAH50 million bond due on July 20 with sufficient cash accumulated on its special funds, will extend the loan due July 20 by that date, and will later accumulate enough cash in its special fund to make debt repayments in December 2012. We also expect the city to borrow only modestly, keeping direct debt within 15% of operating revenues until 2014, and that liquidity for interest payments will be available via treasury loans.

We could lower the rating on Lviv by several notches if the city fails to extend the loan by July 20, or fails to accumulate enough cash before the December 2012 bond repayment. Otherwise, we could lower the rating by one notch to 'CCC' in the next 12 months if the city accumulates debt faster, leading to debt service higher than 6%-8%, and if performance is weaker than we currently expect, with operating deficits.

After Lviv accumulates enough liquidity for its 2012 bond repayments, we could take positive rating actions if we also saw a stronger, more predictable liquidity position, with cash structurally above the next 12 months' debt service, which would likely be thanks to higher revenues, as well as progress with outstanding payments on guarantees.

