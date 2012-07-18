Rationale
The affirmation reflects our base-case expectation that the city will repay
its July 20 Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) 50 million bond (about $6 million), extend
the UAH11.7 million loan due July 20, and accumulate sufficient cash in
advance in a special fund to repay the UAH42 million bond due in December
2012. To do so, the city will continue to sell assets, as it did in
anticipation of the July 20 bond repayments.
The ratings reflect Lviv's low financial flexibility within Ukraine's system
of interbudgetary relations and ongoing expenditure pressures. The city's
"very negative" liquidity and what we see as a weak credit culture, reflected
in nonpayment on guarantees, also constrain the ratings, as do its low wealth
levels in an international context.
Lviv's modest debt service and debt, and its importance as one of western
Ukraine's commercial centers, with a diversified economic structure, help
offset these negatives.
Liquidity
Lviv's overall liquidity position is "very negative" under our criteria, and
remains very volatile. Cash covers less than 80% of debt service in the next
12 months.
The city has accumulated about UAH50 million in its development budget of the
special fund as of July 16, 2012, which will be used to repay UAH50 million
bond due July 20.
Under our base case, we also expect the city to extend the UAH11.7 million
loan with OshadBank to 2014 and thus exclude it from debt service this year.
On July 5, the city obtained the bank's conditional approval for an extension.
It is now subject to approval of several mortgage contracts between the bank,
the city, and its several enterprises in relation to certain assets to be
pledged to secure the loan. Although this requires substantial legal work, the
city plans to complete and sign the necessary documents before July 20, which
we incorporate into our affirmation. We will treat nonpayment and nonextension
of the loan five business days after July 20 as a default under our criteria
("Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And 'SD'
Ratings", published Dec. 23, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal).
Furthermore, as the Ukrainian capital market is volatile, we view the city's
access to external liquidity as "uncertain". The weaknesses of Ukraine's
banking sector are reflected in our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
(BICRA) score of '9', with '1' being the lowest risk and '10' being the
highest (for more details see "BICRA On Ukraine Revised To Group '9' From
Group '10'", published on Nov. 9, 2011).
In the last few years, the city has consistently turned to short-term treasury
loans to cover cash shortages in the general fund, which covers most salaries
and all interest payments, and has continued doing so in 2012. We expect the
city to report cash shortages in the general fund for operating spending
throughout 2012.
Recovery analysis
Lviv's senior unsecured bonds are rated 'CCC+' and 'uaBB'. The recovery rating
on the bonds is '4', indicating our estimation of average (30%-50%) recovery
in the event of a payment default.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Lviv will repay its UAH50
million bond due on July 20 with sufficient cash accumulated on its special
funds, will extend the loan due July 20 by that date, and will later
accumulate enough cash in its special fund to make debt repayments in December
2012. We also expect the city to borrow only modestly, keeping direct debt
within 15% of operating revenues until 2014, and that liquidity for interest
payments will be available via treasury loans.
We could lower the rating on Lviv by several notches if the city fails to
extend the loan by July 20, or fails to accumulate enough cash before the
December 2012 bond repayment. Otherwise, we could lower the rating by one
notch to 'CCC' in the next 12 months if the city accumulates debt faster,
leading to debt service higher than 6%-8%, and if performance is weaker than
we currently expect, with operating deficits.
After Lviv accumulates enough liquidity for its 2012 bond repayments, we could
take positive rating actions if we also saw a stronger, more predictable
liquidity position, with cash structurally above the next 12 months' debt
service, which would likely be thanks to higher revenues, as well as progress
with outstanding payments on guarantees.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- BICRA On Ukraine Revised To Group '9' From Group '10', Nov. 9, 2011
-- Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And
'SD' Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010
-- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments,
Sept. 20, 2010
-- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Liquidity Of Non-U.S.
Local And Regional Governments And Related Entities And For Rating Their
Commercial Paper Programs, Oct. 15, 2009
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Assigning Recovery Ratings To
International Local And Regional Governments' Speculative-Grade Debt, Feb. 3,
2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Lviv (City of)
Issuer Credit Rating CCC+/Stable/--
Ukraine National Scale Rating uaBB
Senior Unsecured uaBB
Senior Unsecured CCC+
Recovery Rating 4