July 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Greensands UK Ltd's (Greensands) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' and senior secured rating at 'B+'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR remains Negative.

The bonds issued by Southern Water (Greensands) Financing plc (SWF) are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Greensands as well as its parent, Greensands Holdings Limited, and its two subsidiaries, Greensands Junior Finance Limited and Greensands Senior Finance Limited. Therefore, Fitch has also affirmed the rating on SWF's senior secured bonds at 'B+/RR3'.

The rating affirmation reflects restricted cash flow dynamics of the group's main operating company, Southern Water Services Limited (Southern Water), and resulting limited ability to upstream dividends to Greensands as well as liquidity available for debt service at holding company level.

Fitch calculated gearing in terms of pension adjusted net debt/regulatory asset value of 93.9% for Greensands based on preliminary financial results for the year to March 2012. The agency expects gearing to remain at similar levels until the end of the price control period in March 2015. Dividend cover is forecasted to be slightly below 1x for the next three years.

At holding company level GBP42.8m of cash and cash equivalents were held as per 31 March 2012 (after deducting funds required for the bond coupon payable by SWF on 15 April). In June 2012 the group sold its minority interest in Folkestone & Dover Water Services Ltd/Veolia Water Southeast Ltd for a cash consideration. Also, SWF has access to an undrawn committed revolving credit facility of GBP25m with a maturity in April 2016.

The forecast dividend cover of slightly below 1x is not commensurate with the 'B' Long-term IDR of Greensands. However, Fitch expects cash flow generation at Southern Water to improve in the next price control period and allow for a stronger dividend stream. In the meanwhile, the liquidity position at the holding company level supports the 'B' Long-term IDR.

Fitch uses a 2.5% medium-term target for RPI in its financial forecasts. If RPI were to fall below 2.5% then there could be further pressures on the dividend stream from Southern Water to Greensands. The currently decreasing retail price inflation (RPI) therefore supports the Negative Outlook.

Greensands is an intermediate holding company that indirectly owns Southern Water, the regulated, monopoly provider of water and sewage services for parts of Sussex, Kent, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, UK. SWF is Greensands's financing vehicle.

The ratings for Southern Water were reviewed on 11 July 2012, please see 'Fitch affirms Southern Water's Senior Secured Debt at 'A-'/'BBB' at www.fitchratings.com.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION:

Positive: The current Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. Future developments that may nonetheless potentially lead to a positive rating action include:

Sustained improvement of cash flow generation at Southern Water to facilitate a dividend cover above 1.75x at Geensands level.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:

If outturn retail price inflation were to move below 2.5% for an extended period of time;

If the covenanted and secured financing of Southern Water were to go into lock-up;

If the liquidity position at holding company level were to materially weaken.