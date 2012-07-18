(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 - Capital-goods companies in EMEA that substantially increased their spending to fund growth last year after near-record earnings will now have to swiftly adjust their capital expenditure to match reduced affordability, Fitch Ratings says. We expect a 50% drop in capacity for additional debt at current rating levels across the Fitch-rated EMEA capital goods sector in 2012 as companies face lower internally generated cash flow from squeezed margins and a slowdown in end-markets.

We forecast sector FFO-adjusted leverage to increase by an average 0.4x by end-2012. This contrasts with our expectations of broadly stable leverage across EMEA corporates in 2012, supported by a conservative approach to discretionary costs, M&A, capex and shareholder returns. The capacity for additional debt is the increase in debt that can be incurred without breaching Fitch's leverage guidelines for each company at the current rating level.

Our expectation for capital-goods companies is based on current spending (including M&A and capex), average revenue expansion of about 3% (compared with 14% in 2011) and profitability declines of 175bp on average. Margins will be hit by price competition in combination with higher R&D as well as selling and marketing costs per unit sales. This will more than offset any relief from lower commodity prices.

Companies with no or very limited debt capacity for large cash spending in 2012 relative to their ability to generate internally generated cash flow include ThyssenKrupp AG ('BBB-'/Negative) and Royal Philips Electronics ('A'/Stable). Companies such as Siemens ('A+'/Stable), ABB ('BBB+'/Stable) and Volvo ('BBB'/Stable) are more solidly positioned this year, although they are still reining in their spending.

During the 2011 expansion, total sector cash spending (net acquisitions, capex and dividends) increased by 28% and spending on operational expenditures (R&D and selling, general and administrative expenses) accelerated by 10%. Fitch notes that Siemens and ABB have announced their intention to scale back their R&D and SG&A expenses in line with lower growth expectations this year. Philips has notably reduced the pace of share buy-backs and extended its programme by another year to mid-2013.

We also expect moderately better M&A discipline in the capital-goods sector in 2012 compared with 2011, as companies that seized acquisition opportunities last year (such as ABB and GEA) will have to digest and integrate new businesses. In addition, capital goods companies are looking at ways to divest or spin off troubled operations (ThyssenKrupp's US stainless steel operations), segments with high investment needs (Siemen's OSRAM) and non-core divisions (Volvo recently announced the disposal of Volvo Aero for SEK6.9bn).

One recent example of overspending is ThyssenKrupp, which was caught out with large investments in a tougher-than-expected environment. Fitch revised the company's Outlook to Negative from Stable following its materially weaker-than-expected H112 performance, which continues to be burdened by its troubled steel segment. Its two new Steel Americas' plants are greenfield projects that were started during the peak year 2007 and have since then cost the group almost twice its current market capitalisation.