(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation's (KSFC) INR1bn issue - 2009 and INR3bn issue - 2006 at 'Fitch AA-(SO)(ind)'.

The rating reflects the credit quality of the Government of Karnataka (GoK), which has extended unconditional and irrevocable guarantees to KSFC's bonds. The rating is also cushioned by the structured payment mechanism, overseen by the trustees, for the timely payment of bond obligations.

The GoK's credit profile benefits from its improving financial position driven by slower growth in current expenditure in relation to current revenue and fiscal reforms - it enacted the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2002 long before the government of India (GoI) and other states.

Despite the slowdown of the state economy, revenue surplus/gross state domestic product (GSDP) and fiscal deficit/GSDP in FY10 (year-end: March) were comfortable at 0.48% and 3.24%, respectively. Fiscal deficit ratio was within GoI's prescribed limit of 4%. The FY12 budget pegs revenue surplus/GSDP and fiscal deficit/GSDP in FY11 (revised estimate) at 0.42% and 3.07%, respectively, compared with budget estimates of 0.15% and 2.96%. The slight deterioration in the fiscal deficit mainly originated from capital account.

As per the FY12 budget estimate, revenue surplus and fiscal deficit in FY12 are expected to be 0.29% of GSDP and 2.87% of GSDP, respectively. The state's fiscal forecast (up to FY15) is in line with the Thirteenth Finance Commission (TFC) recommendation. The agency notes that sound economic growth is crucial for the state to achieve its fiscal forecast (nominal GSDP growth of 14.5%), while revenue receipts are projected to grow at 15.2% per annum during FY12-FY15. While some slippage on the fiscal forecast is expected, Fitch is of the view that the state will achieve the TFC targets.

The structured payment mechanism remains the same for both the bond issues and requires KSFC to deposit requisite funds into the escrow account 45 days in advance of bond service instalment dates. If KSFC expects a shortfall, it will communicate to the GoK; if KSFC fails to do this, the trustees will notify the GoK 40 days before an upcoming due date. In case of failure by the GoK to meet the shortfall, the trustees will activate the government guarantee 10 days before due date. The interest/principal cheques will be dispatched to bondholders at least seven days before due date.

Bond obligation service indicates KSFC has adhered to the structured payment mechanism, confirmed by KSFC and the trustees. Fitch observes that KSFC in the past has dispatched cheques less than seven days before bond instalment date; however, since FY09 KSFC has aligned itself to the structure - delineated in the transaction documents. KSFC serviced two of its principal instalment on 2006 issue (INR3bn) on 28 January of 2010 and 2011, as per the structure; the next instalment falls due in January 2012. The principal outstanding at end-November 2011 for the Issue 2006 was INR2.425bn and for the Issue 2009 was INR1bn.

Any deviation in the structured payment mechanism and change in the credit quality of GoK would trigger a rating action.

KSFC was formed under the State Finance Corporation Act and commenced its operations from 1959 in the name of Mysore State Financial Corporation. In 1973, it was renamed as Karnataka State Financial Corporation.