Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Karnataka State
Financial Corporation's (KSFC) INR1bn issue - 2009 and
INR3bn issue - 2006 at 'Fitch AA-(SO)(ind)'.
The rating reflects the credit quality of the Government of
Karnataka (GoK), which has extended unconditional and
irrevocable guarantees to KSFC's bonds. The rating is also
cushioned by the structured payment mechanism, overseen by the
trustees, for the timely payment of bond obligations.
The GoK's credit profile benefits from its improving
financial position driven by slower growth in current
expenditure in relation to current revenue and fiscal reforms -
it enacted the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2002 long
before the government of India (GoI) and other states.
Despite the slowdown of the state economy, revenue
surplus/gross state domestic product (GSDP) and fiscal
deficit/GSDP in FY10 (year-end: March) were comfortable at 0.48%
and 3.24%, respectively. Fiscal deficit ratio was within GoI's
prescribed limit of 4%. The FY12 budget pegs revenue
surplus/GSDP and fiscal deficit/GSDP in FY11 (revised estimate)
at 0.42% and 3.07%, respectively, compared with budget estimates
of 0.15% and 2.96%. The slight deterioration in the fiscal
deficit mainly originated from capital account.
As per the FY12 budget estimate, revenue surplus and fiscal
deficit in FY12 are expected to be 0.29% of GSDP and 2.87% of
GSDP, respectively. The state's fiscal forecast (up to FY15) is
in line with the Thirteenth Finance Commission (TFC)
recommendation. The agency notes that sound economic growth is
crucial for the state to achieve its fiscal forecast (nominal
GSDP growth of 14.5%), while revenue receipts are projected to
grow at 15.2% per annum during FY12-FY15. While some slippage on
the fiscal forecast is expected, Fitch is of the view that the
state will achieve the TFC targets.
The structured payment mechanism remains the same for both
the bond issues and requires KSFC to deposit requisite funds
into the escrow account 45 days in advance of bond service
instalment dates. If KSFC expects a shortfall, it will
communicate to the GoK; if KSFC fails to do this, the trustees
will notify the GoK 40 days before an upcoming due date. In case
of failure by the GoK to meet the shortfall, the trustees will
activate the government guarantee 10 days before due date. The
interest/principal cheques will be dispatched to bondholders at
least seven days before due date.
Bond obligation service indicates KSFC has adhered to the
structured payment mechanism, confirmed by KSFC and the
trustees. Fitch observes that KSFC in the past has dispatched
cheques less than seven days before bond instalment date;
however, since FY09 KSFC has aligned itself to the structure -
delineated in the transaction documents. KSFC serviced two of
its principal instalment on 2006 issue (INR3bn) on 28 January of
2010 and 2011, as per the structure; the next instalment falls
due in January 2012. The principal outstanding at end-November
2011 for the Issue 2006 was INR2.425bn and for the Issue 2009
was INR1bn.
Any deviation in the structured payment mechanism and change
in the credit quality of GoK would trigger a rating action.
KSFC was formed under the State Finance Corporation Act and
commenced its operations from 1959 in the name of Mysore State
Financial Corporation. In 1973, it was renamed as Karnataka
State Financial Corporation.