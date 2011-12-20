(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' issue rating to the $750 million revolving credit facility (RCF) issued by U.K-based satellite operator Inmarsat Investments Ltd. (Inmarsat; BB+/Negative/--). The recovery rating on this senior secured facility is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.

The $750 million RCF replaces a $500 million forward start facility. That facility comprised a term loan that was repaid, and an RCF that was cancelled, in June 2011. The recovery rating of '1' on the new RCF reflects our view that although the security package provided to senior secured lenders is relatively weak, this is mitigated by the contractual subordination of the guarantee in favor of unsecured lenders vis a vis the senior guarantee in favor of the RCF. We see this subordination as the main structural protection for senior secured lenders.

RECOVERY ANALYSIS

Inmarsat's $750 million RCF ranks pari passu with senior secured loans provided by the European Investment Bank (AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+) and ExIm Bank (not rated) and benefits from the same security package. The security package, in our view, is relatively weak, comprising share pledges over the equity in the holding company Inmarsat Ventures Ltd. (BB+/Negative/--). Guarantees from group companies are provided to senior secured and unsecured lenders, with the guarantee in favor of the unsecured lenders being contractually subordinated to the guarantee in favor of senior secured lenders. Companies providing the guarantees account for more than 85% of EBITDA and total assets of the group.

The documentation of the senior secured credit facilities contains maintenance financial covenants, including an interest coverage ratio and a leverage ratio. Nonfinancial covenants are relatively typical for speculative-grade issues, with a negative pledge and limitations on additional indebtedness, disposals, mergers, and acquisitions.

In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. Our analysis assumes that Inmarsat would most likely default from an inability to refinance its senior secured credit facility in 2016 as a result of excessive leverage and a significant deterioration in market conditions. Under such a scenario, we assume that demand for the group's services would decline, thereby increasing price pressure and eroding revenues. These conditions could be compounded by potential satellite failures.

We value Inmarsat on a going-concern basis, given the nature of the assets and high barriers to entry in the satellite communications industry. However, we believe recovery values are likely to be intrinsically linked to the value of the satellites. We have therefore used a discrete-asset valuation to estimate the value available to creditors.

We value Inmarsat's assets at about $1.8 billion at our hypothetical point of default in 2016, allowing for a haircut to asset values. Our valuation takes into account the group's current asset base, its $370 million investment in the new AlphaSat satellite to be launched in 2013, and the $1.2 billion investment program for the construction and launch of the three Ka-band satellites in 2013-2014.

From our valuation of $1.8 billion, we deduct priority liabilities of around $140 million, primarily comprising the enforcement costs and 50% of pension liabilities. This leaves about $1.66 billion available for senior secured lenders, for whom we envisage about $1.43 billion senior secured debt outstanding at default, which includes six months of prepetition interest, and assumes a fully drawn RCF at default. However, we do not assume that the $150 million uncommitted RCF is utilized. We therefore envisage very high (90%-100%) recovery prospects for lenders to the RCF, with an issue rating of 'BBB', two notches above the long-term corporate credit rating on Inmarsat.

Notwithstanding our current negative outlook on Inmarsat, we could align the issue rating on the RCF with the corporate credit rating on Inmarsat if the latter were raised to 'BBB-' in the future (that is, one notch below the current issue rating). This is due to the different criteria that we apply to rating investment-grade debt issues versus speculative-grade debt issues.

A detailed recovery report on Inmarsat will be available shortly.

