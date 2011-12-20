(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian infrastructure holding group, Atlantia Spa's (Atlantia), and its fully owned toll road concessions subsidiary, Autostrade per l'Italia Spa's (ASPI) senior unsecured ratings at 'A-'. The agency has also affirmed ASPI's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-', with a Stable Outlook and the Short-term IDR at 'F2'.

Fitch views the group as a quasi-utility, as the bulk of its revenue is derived from its mature Italian main concession (ASPI). ASPI's concession framework is similar to a regulated asset base system, where medium-term growth is generated from the pre-authorised remuneration of capital improvement plans. It is a business with moderate growth and strong resilience, where access to cheap funding is a key profitability element. This means management and shareholders are incentivised to protect a conservative financial structure.

The rating reflects a strong asset profile and stable financial structure, which benefits from virtually no structural enhancements. Traffic volumes are Atlantia's and ASPI's primary short-term revenues drivers. Atlantia has a large and diversified network (3,734km in consolidated perimeter), of which Italy represents 98% of consolidated group EBITDA. Italian toll roads traffic has been resilient through the global financial crisis (-0.8% in 2008 and -0.1% in 2009, flat in 2010 and -1% during the first nine months of 2011), largely because of a lack of alternatives.

Price risk is material, even if largely mitigated by the concession agreement signed in 2007, which is based on a revised formula for annual tariff adjustment that includes an indexation to 70% of inflation and specific remuneration factors for the execution of most of the planned capex.

The execution of a capex plan of approximately EUR16.4bn between 2011 and 2021 remains ASPI's biggest challenge and driver to increase traffic volume organically (notably through de-bottlenecking) and to achieve remuneration on investments that will significantly increase tariffs. Fitch believes Atlantia is well-equipped to deliver on this challenge.

In contrast with project-financed toll roads, as a corporate, Atlantia may make acquisitions and re-leverage, which would be a credit negative. However, Atlantia has shown prudence in its acquisitions, even during the 2004-2007 boom. In 2011, Atlantia has finalised the sale of Strada dei Parchi for EUR1bn, while it increased its shareholding in Latin American assets for a total consideration of EUR310m. Atlantia's leverage (net debt to EBITDA) has therefore decreased to 4.4x at FYE10 (pre IFRIC 12), enhancing its ability to maintain stable leverage despite the past three years of adverse economic developments. In Fitch's rating case (with slightly more conservative macroeconomic assumptions than those of management,), leverage is expected to remain around 5x for the next two years.

Atlantia's liquidity position at end-December 2011 is strong. According to company estimates, it will benefit at 31 December 2011 from around EUR2.8bn of available credit lines, while liquid assets and term deposits would amount to EUR0.8bn.

The equalisation of Atlantia and ASPI's ratings is based on Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Linkage methodology and acknowledges the strong legal and operational ties between the two entities, as evidenced by the cross-guarantees in place and the tangible financial support provided by Atlantia.